Local woman says DCPS made positive change in daughter

A David City mom attributes her daughter’s vast improvements to the staff at David City Public Schools and the community at large.

Nicole Larsen is originally from Lincoln and had been living there when she and her then-partner welcomed fifth-grader Hayleigh into their home in 2015. Hayleigh had been in the foster care system and, a year later, the Larsens adopted Hayleigh.

“When she first moved with us, she couldn't pretty much read hardly at all,” Nicole said. “How she read books is through the pictures. And she just threw a whole lot of tantrums.”

Nicole said that Hayleigh’s school in Lincoln was very large and she didn’t feel like Hayleigh was getting enough one-on-one support there.

The family moved to David City in 2017.

“We had family down here, so we moved down here,” Nicole said. “When Haley first moved in with us, she was probably on six, seven medications for ADHD. And now she's not on any medication. She used to throw crazy fits. She doesn't throw any fits at all. She gets A's and B's. She can read now, obviously, and now it's very likely she's going to college, and I don't think it would have happened if it wasn't for the school.”

The one-on-one support that Hayleigh receives at DCPS is what makes her successful, Nicole said. Nicole added that Hayleigh has gotten close with her special education teachers. Her current special education teacher is Tiffany Heins.

“It's nice when Hayleigh comes home when she talks about her teachers and the things that they do,” Nicole said. “She kind of looks up to Mrs. Heins, and if I have any questions, for instance applying for colleges, Tiffany has no problem with me Facebooking or messaging or whatever. She helps me so much about it.”

It’s not just the teachers that have helped Hayleigh, Nicole added, but also her softball coach Greg Jadhe who does much more than just coaching a sport.

“He teaches them to be good human beings and to be a family and a team…” Nicole said. “It's just kind of overwhelming how much they've been there for Hayleigh.”

The community at large has also made a positive impact on Hayleigh.

Nicole noted that Hayleigh has a “David City family,” including “Grandma Ruth” who works at a local gas station, as well as an “Uncle Brad” who is a friend they have made. Nicole added that they come to all of Hayleigh’s softball games.

These days, Hayleigh will be turning 18 in a few weeks and is going into her senior year of high school. In addition to being on the honor roll and playing softball, she’s also involved in choir.

Hayleigh will be preparing for college and said she wants to either become a preschool teacher or go into social work. Hayleigh noted that she wants to help kids.

“I'm always good with little kids. A preschool teacher would be a great job, because I'm amazing with kids,” Hayleigh said. “A social worker because the kids that get put into foster care, I'll be there to help them because I would understand what they're going through and stuff, and can talk to them and understand how they're feeling.”

Nicole, who has two older kids that she adopted, noted that it’s an emotional time for her with Hayleigh about to graduate from high school.

“I think about all the hard work they (the school staff) do,” Nicole said. “Even during COVID, they made sure the kids were still doing what they needed to do and giving them all the support they had.”

When asked about the move to David City, Hayleigh had one word: change.

“It's good change. But it's changed a lot,” Hayleigh said. “It really helped me in everything.”