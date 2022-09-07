Location found for new potential 911 tower

A project a few years in the making, Butler County’s new potential 911 tower now has a location.

Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Doehling has been pushing for the tower to help build up redundancies in the county’s emergency communications system.

“The problem we had was the way our towers were set up now, we had no backup,” Doehling said. “What we're trying to do is have some type of resiliency if something does happen, that we're able to function. …With this newer tower, it will be taller, it will be centrally located and be able to cover the whole county as far as paging. That's going to be a big help. That way, if something does go wrong, we've got a way to fill in and keep the wheels turning.”

Doehling noted one instance in which a spray plane took down York County’s 911 paging tower.

Additionally, two of the county’s emergency response repeaters are located at the top of grain elevators and the access to those facilities is controlled by a co-op, and there’s no feasible way to hook up a portable generator to those repeaters, as previously reported by The Banner-Press.

Previously, the idea of a 911 tower at the Butler County Highway Department building, 3190 N Road along Highway 92 near David City, had been suggested. But, according to the Butler County Board of Supervisors Aug. 15 meeting minutes, Doehling reported a new location has been found that “meets the requirements of the state and the FAA.”

Doehling told The Banner-Press this location is about a half-mile north of the corner of 37 and N roads, north of David City. This is within a half-mile of two of the current towers and out of the flight path for the airport runway, he added.

The location would also be temperature controlled for sensitive electronics, would be able to have a backup generator and would provide pager coverage throughout the whole county, he said.

Doehling said a surveyor is working on a needed legal description and the county is working with the landowner. The board’s minutes state that the county attorney would draw up a lease agreement.

Doehling said estimated costs are still being compiled. At a December board meeting, the cost at that time was in the ballpark of $155,000.

According to Doehling, he’s hoping for use of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars for the tower.

“That way it's shared throughout the whole county, everybody benefits from it,” Doehling said. “You may not deal with directly but the people that come to your rescue call or put out your fire or help staff through the storm, we'll be able to communicate [more effectively] with county dispatch.”

Because ARPA funds must be spent by 2025, that would be the same timeframe the project would be completed, he added.

The county has been working with various agencies to get the tower to fruition.

“We're working with the State Department of Transportation aeronautical division. They have perimeters around the outside of the airport. So there's a two-mile radius that you cannot have a tower over 150 foot and so we've got preliminary approval from the state for the location we're choosing,” Doehling said, noting that further paperwork still needs to be completed.

The project has taken a while to move forward, he noted, because it hasn’t been done in Butler County before. It took time to find the correct procedures, he added, giving the example of discovering that the NDOT aeronautical division supersedes the FAA.

“There's a lot of new ground because we haven't really constructed a tower for the county for such a big project,” Doehling said.