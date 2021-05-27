Longtime educator Kevin Behne retiring from East Butler

No one can know where life will take them -- but it took Kevin Behne back home.

At the end of the 2020-2021 school year and a 43-year career in education, Behne is retiring from East Butler Public Schools -- the same district where he graduated high school.

"I never expected to end back up here," Behne said.

Both of Behne's parents also taught at East Butler, each of them for more than 35 years.

"I basically grew up with this school," Behne said. "...You're just around the school building, even as a kid."

Behne said he spent a lot of his childhood at the basketball practices his dad coached.

"Kevin pointed out that there has been 71 years of a Behne being on the staff at East Butler because of his dad, his mom and him," East Butler Superintendent Michael Eldridge said.

Behne said his parents certainly had a big influence on his career choice.