Longtime educator Kevin Behne retiring from East Butler

No one can know where life will take them -- but it took Kevin Behne back home.
At the end of the 2020-2021 school year and a 43-year career in education, Behne is retiring from East Butler Public Schools -- the same district where he graduated high school.
"I never expected to end back up here," Behne said.
Both of Behne's parents also taught at East Butler, each of them for more than 35 years.
"I basically grew up with this school," Behne said. "...You're just around the school building, even as a kid."
Behne said he spent a lot of his childhood at the basketball practices his dad coached.
"Kevin pointed out that there has been 71 years of a Behne being on the staff at East Butler because of his dad, his mom and him," East Butler Superintendent Michael Eldridge said.
Behne said his parents certainly had a big influence on his career choice.
"At some point in fifth and six grade, I really got interested in history and I always enjoyed that," Behne said. "...At that point in your junior or senior year where you're trying to make these decisions about what kind of career to go into, I thought, 'Well, I like history and I think I know what teaching's about.'"
Behne has always been a social studies teacher.
"It runs the gamut. I've done geography, Nebraska history, civics, American history, world history, government, economics and, when I came to East Butler, I got a sociology class," Behne said.
Behne said psychology was about the only social studies class he hasn't taught.
Eldridge said Gabriel Gauthier has been hired to fill the social studies teaching position Behne is leaving behind.
"(Gauthier) and his wife both will have finished teaching in the HTRS (Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer) school district," Eldridge said. "So both him and his wife are coming to our school. She's going to teach kindergarten in Dwight and he's going to teach social studies."
Behne began teaching at Verdigre High School near the South Dakota border in 1978. After two years there, Behne started teaching in Prague, where he would stay for the next 30 years.
Behne joined East Butler 11 years ago after the Prague district consolidated with East Butler Public Schools.
Behne has also coached basketball and track and spent a brief period as the assistant athletic director. Most recently and at the time of his retirement, he was coaching track.
"Kevin is a very kind person. He's one of the kindest people I think you'll ever meet," Eldridge said. "…I've referred to him as a gentle soul and anybody who has ever talked to him or had interaction with him would say the same thing."
Behne said he started hearing from a lot of former students and parents after a photo of him at a track meet made it onto social media. He said it has been rewarding to hear from those students.
Behne said teaching can be like a construction project.
"If you're framing up the walls to a house you actually see, at the end of the day, what you've accomplished," Behne said. "...Some (students) stay in the community, who you run into all the time. And after 43 years I've taught some of their kids now. … You see that yeah, things worked out and they're successful adults now and you … kind of see the end of the project."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.