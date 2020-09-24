Looking at corn stalk quality

What’s going on in Ag? Corn fields are turning quickly, patches of plants are dying early and/or becoming discolored. In some areas of the state, lodging has been reported. Corn plants prioritize making and filling grain. What does this mean? When plants are stressed and leaf area is reduced by drought, disease, and/or mechanical damage from hail or wind, the plant will begin taking resources from within itself.
This year over half of our state is in a drought and some fields have been hit hard by leaf diseases such as southern rust, which damages the leaf’s ability to retain water as it rips the leaf surface. The loss of leaf area reduces the plant’s photosynthetic machinery which produces carbohydrates.
The plant will then begin to cannibalize carbohydrates from the stalk, causing the stalk to weaken. Poor stalk quality can lead to stalk lodging and breakage, making harvest difficult. Ears lost from lodged corn means yield loss and possibly volunteer corn issues for next year's crop.
It is critical to scout fields to determine which ones might need to be harvested first or earlier to avoid losses due to lodged corn, as conditions for stalk rot diseases have been favorable these past few weeks.
A push or pinch test can be used to determine the incidence of stalk rot/weakness within your own field. For the push test walk through the field and randomly select at least 100 plants, push the plant tops away from you 30 degrees from vertical. If the plants do not snap back to vertical when released the stalk may have been compromised by a stalk rot disease.
Alternatively, you can use a pinch test where you pinch the internodes of the lower stalk between your thumb and first finger, if the stalk is crushed when pinched, you may have a stalk rot disease. When an infected stalk is split horizontally it will appear discolored and hollow as the pith rots away, leaving the vascular bundles strands loose. If more than 10% of plants exhibit stalk rot symptoms, it is recommended to harvest affected fields first to reduce the chance of plants lodging prior to harvest.
Most every field in Nebraska has stalk rot diseases to some extent. The pathogens leading to stalk rot are considered to be opportunistic, meaning they primarily infect injured, stressed, or dead/dying plants.
Stock rots are responsible for about 5 percent yield loss yearly, but can exceed 10 to 20 percent.
In Nebraska there are several fungi that can cause stalk rot diseases in stressed plants.
The first visible sign of a stalk rot is discolored leaves, turning brown or gray prior to senescence. Anthracnose stalk rot forms shiny black splotchy lesions visible on the outer stalk in advanced stages of the disease. This fungi is also responsible for top dieback that occurs in nodes above the ear, where the top of the plant dies.
Another common stalk rot here in Nebraska is Fusarium stalk rot. Brown streaking may appear on the outside of stalks and the inside of the stalk may vary in color from white, salmon, to light pink.
Fusarium crown rot has been seen this year in the area, it causes a discoloration inside the lower stalk below the soil line.
Gibberella stalk rot is one of the most common stalk rots in the Corn Belt, producing dark streaks on the lower internodes of the stalks. When the stalk is split this pathogen will cause dark pink to red discoloration inside the stalk. Charcoal rot is more common during drought conditions and therefore is more likely to affect corn in pivot corners or dryland fields. Copious amounts of tiny black, round structures are formed inside the stalk, giving it a gray to black appearance, like charcoal dust.
Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done at this point in the season to stop stalk rot, as affected stalks will continue to degrade and weaken over time. By identifying which fields have the highest percent of stalk rot and adjusting harvesting plans you can work to minimize losses. For fields with chronic stalk rot issues, it might be useful to visit with your seed company rep about their current hybrid ratings for stalk rot diseases.
For updated information on crops in Nebraska, please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/
If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.
Melissa Bartels is an innovative cropping and water systems educator for Nebraska Extension-Butler County.
