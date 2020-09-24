Looking at corn stalk quality

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What’s going on in Ag? Corn fields are turning quickly, patches of plants are dying early and/or becoming discolored. In some areas of the state, lodging has been reported. Corn plants prioritize making and filling grain. What does this mean? When plants are stressed and leaf area is reduced by drought, disease, and/or mechanical damage from hail or wind, the plant will begin taking resources from within itself.

This year over half of our state is in a drought and some fields have been hit hard by leaf diseases such as southern rust, which damages the leaf’s ability to retain water as it rips the leaf surface. The loss of leaf area reduces the plant’s photosynthetic machinery which produces carbohydrates.

The plant will then begin to cannibalize carbohydrates from the stalk, causing the stalk to weaken. Poor stalk quality can lead to stalk lodging and breakage, making harvest difficult. Ears lost from lodged corn means yield loss and possibly volunteer corn issues for next year's crop.

It is critical to scout fields to determine which ones might need to be harvested first or earlier to avoid losses due to lodged corn, as conditions for stalk rot diseases have been favorable these past few weeks.