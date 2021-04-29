Looking at the Open Meetings Act

On April 21, 2021, Governor Pete Ricketts signed into law Legislative Bill 83E. The Nebraska Unicameral Legislature presented this bill to him in response to the pandemic. What does this bill do? It amends, or changes, the Open Meetings Act.
Any time the Open Meetings Act gets amended, it is a big deal. Why? Because it is the law that governs all public bodies in the state (more or less, a public body is any group of people that is made up of elected officials).
So, how did it change?
The new change allows public bodies to meet and make decisions virtually during an emergency. This was not allowed under the previous law. Elected officials had to be at the meeting in person for their votes to count. But now, thanks to the Nebraska Legislature and Governor Ricketts, if a state of emergency has been declared, then elected officials can attend their meetings by telephone or video conference and their votes will still count.
What about when there is no emergency?
If a state of emergency has not been declared, then elected officials must attend the meeting in person for their votes to count. Otherwise, their votes will not count.
Does the bill do anything else?
In fact, it does. It ratifies, or approves, all actions taken by public bodies who met via telephone or video conferencing during the pandemic. Governor Ricketts signed an executive order on March 17, 2020 to give public bodies permission to do so, but this bill puts that permission into the state law.
Is there anything else about the Open Meetings Act I should know about?
Yes. But don’t worry, I’m not going to send you to a social studies class to take a test on what you learn.
To begin, let me quote state law (statute 84-1408): “The formation of public policy is public business and may not be conducted in secret.” That’s pretty straightforward. Here’s another quote: “Every meeting of a public body shall be open to the public.” In other words, anyone can attend any public meeting and be present when public policy is being made. No decisions may be made in secret by an elected body. However, there are instances when conversations can take place behind closed doors. This is allowed so as to protect the public interest. But once the conversation reaches the point of making a decision, then the public body must make that decision in a public format.
Okay, I want to attend these meetings. But how do I know when/where they are?
The Open Meetings Act requires that public meetings be advertised in a local newspaper. For us in David City, that’s the Banner Press. You can find our ads there in the legal section.
Like usual, this is a very brief introduction to a topic with dozens of details. For more information, just check out the copy of the Open Meetings Act posted at every public meeting in Nebraska.