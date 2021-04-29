Looking at the Open Meetings Act

On April 21, 2021, Governor Pete Ricketts signed into law Legislative Bill 83E. The Nebraska Unicameral Legislature presented this bill to him in response to the pandemic. What does this bill do? It amends, or changes, the Open Meetings Act.

Any time the Open Meetings Act gets amended, it is a big deal. Why? Because it is the law that governs all public bodies in the state (more or less, a public body is any group of people that is made up of elected officials).

So, how did it change?

The new change allows public bodies to meet and make decisions virtually during an emergency. This was not allowed under the previous law. Elected officials had to be at the meeting in person for their votes to count. But now, thanks to the Nebraska Legislature and Governor Ricketts, if a state of emergency has been declared, then elected officials can attend their meetings by telephone or video conference and their votes will still count.

What about when there is no emergency?

If a state of emergency has not been declared, then elected officials must attend the meeting in person for their votes to count. Otherwise, their votes will not count.

Does the bill do anything else?