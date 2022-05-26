LOSS team available

Losing someone you love is very painful. When someone dies by suicide, the grief of those left behind can be different. It can be more intense and even harder for the suicide loss survivor to handle. A team called “Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors,” or LOSS, can bring immediate help and support to those grieving the loss of a loved one who died by suicide.

The Four Corners LOSS Team is a volunteer group of trained survivors and clinicians who provide hope and support for those impacted by suicide. These volunteers provide assistance to suicide loss survivors to help them cope with the trauma of their loss. They also provide follow-up contact with the survivors. With each interaction, the team can share resources that can help the family and friends heal. The LOSS Team provides compassion and support, not therapy.

The LOSS Team works closely with law enforcement. Law enforcement will inform suicide loss survivors that a LOSS Team is available, and it can be on site within hours after discovery of the suicide. The Team can meet with family, friends, or anyone affected by the suicide of someone they love. The visits happen after a suicide, are usually brief, and are guided by family and friends- the survivors. The LOSS Team also can be available at any point in the healing process.

In addition, the LOSS Team can provide materials and resources to assist in beginning a journey toward hope. A resource bag is offered to the family. This bag will include things specific to the family. Depending on the needs, there are books for children, adults, and veterans.

To schedule a visit with the Four Corners LOSS Team, please call 402-710-2161. More information about Nebraska LOSS teams can be found on this website: nebraskaloss.org/.

Suicide can be prevented. The key is helping people to know what to look for and what to do. Many people show warning signs when they are thinking about hurting themselves. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or go to your local emergency room.

Contact Four Corners to learn more about suicide prevention work in your area. Get involved. If you are interested in being part of a LOSS Team, please contact Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621 or info@fourcorners.ne.gov. You can also visit our website at fourcorners.ne.gov/.

