Mach named interim chair, seven file for empty supervisor position

The Butler County Board of Supervisors has named an interim chairman following the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager, effective June 30.
On July 6, the remaining board members voted for District 1 Supervisor Dave Mach to take over as interim chairman until Steager's replacement is selected, at which time the board will reorganize.
Mach was the chairman before Steager was appointed to the position at the beginning of 2021 and he was serving as vice chairman when Steager left. In total, Mach has served as chairman of the board for a decade or more.
"Whatever needs to be done, we're going to do it correctly," Mach said. "...Everything seems like it's running smoothly."
Selecting Steager's replacement will not be simple. Seven candidates have stepped forward to fill his position on the board, all of them from within district 5, which covers parts of David City.
Pat Hoeft currently works as the electric supervisor of the City of David City's electric department. He's not the only candidate with experience working for the City of David City.
Until budget cuts eliminated his position in 2012, Jim McDonald served as the superintendent for the David City Street Department, where he worked for more than 40 years. In 2018 he became the Butler County Highway Department Superintendent, a post he left at the start of 2021 when the Butler County Board of Supervisors did not reapprove him for the position.
Larry McPhillips, meanwhile, is a former president of Bank of the Valley and member of the David City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
Another candidate, Jason Mefford, currently works as an operator at Archer Daniels Midland.
Aquinas Catholic School football coach Ron Mimick has also thrown his hat in the ring, along with Brian Small, who has a number of years of experience on the David City Volunteer Fire Department.
Finally, Jan Sypal is in the running for the district 5 seat. Sypal and her husband, Dan, own and run the Stop-Inn convenience store and gas station at 1510 N. Fourth St. in David City.
The candidates had until 5 p.m. on July 6 to submit applications to the county.
"We have to have the vacancy filled by Aug. 14, which is a Saturday, so technically by Friday, Aug. 13," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said.
The plan is for the vacancy committee -- Laska, County Attorney Julie Reiter and County Treasurer Karey Adamy -- to hold an open, public meeting at 1 p.m. on July 28 to interview the applicants. The lineup will be determined by pulling names at random.
"It is our hope to get through the interview process that day and appoint someone," Laska said.
That will allow them to appoint the new supervisor before the board's first meeting in August.
"If the person that we select accepts, we will have them sworn in (July 28)," Laska said. "That's our intention."
