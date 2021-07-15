Mach named interim chair, seven file for empty supervisor position

The Butler County Board of Supervisors has named an interim chairman following the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager, effective June 30.

On July 6, the remaining board members voted for District 1 Supervisor Dave Mach to take over as interim chairman until Steager's replacement is selected, at which time the board will reorganize.

Mach was the chairman before Steager was appointed to the position at the beginning of 2021 and he was serving as vice chairman when Steager left. In total, Mach has served as chairman of the board for a decade or more.

"Whatever needs to be done, we're going to do it correctly," Mach said. "...Everything seems like it's running smoothly."

Selecting Steager's replacement will not be simple. Seven candidates have stepped forward to fill his position on the board, all of them from within district 5, which covers parts of David City.

Pat Hoeft currently works as the electric supervisor of the City of David City's electric department. He's not the only candidate with experience working for the City of David City.