Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

Maggie Svec is a leader in the fine arts program at Aquinas Catholic High School.

From band to speech and drama, Maggie – who is the daughter of John and Deb Svec – does anything involving performing on stage.

“I like that it allows me to kind of step out of my comfort zone a little bit and as a result of that, it's given me a confidence that I didn't really have before I joined any of those activities,” the 18-year-old senior said.

All four years of high school, Maggie has taken part in band, speech and drama, which includes one act and musical. Just this year, she added show choir to her plate.

This school year, the Aquinas One Act competed at state and took first place. Maggie called it one of her most memorable experiences of high school so far.

The season’s production had been “Radium Girls,” based on a historical event at the onset of World War I in which female factory workers were poisoned from painting watch dials with self-luminous paint. The women had been instructed to “point” their brushes with their lips, inadvertently ingesting radium.

Maggie had played Irene Rudolph, one of the girls who worked in the factory and died as a result of radium poisoning.

“I loved the script right away when I read it,” Maggie said. “I think it was a very interesting story and one that not a whole lot of people would know but it's a very cool piece of history that happened in our country. And I'm glad that we got to share that.”

John Svec, Maggie’s father and a guidance counselor at Aquinas, noted that students like Maggie are “the linchpin of our success in the fine arts.”

Maggie is also a model student, he added, and is scholarly and inquisitive.

“Her many fine arts activities require practice times that are early in the morning and late at night, so ‘home’ time is limited but precious,” John said. “Maggie uses her home time to study or connect with friends. Family time as stated is precious and she is adored by all of us and especially her nieces and nephews!”

At Aquinas, Maggie is also senior class secretary, president of National Honor Society and is part of SOUL Club, Teens for Life and FIRE. FIRE is a campus ministry group. She added she has also been in 4-H since a young age.

Being involved in a variety of activities, she said, has given her a sense of community and a sense of leadership.

“Especially being an officer in both my class and NHS has just taught me kind of how to be a better leader,” Maggie said. “Being a part of all those groups in general has just given me a good sense of community, just being able to interact with students at Aquinas that I wouldn't normally interact with in my day-to-day.”

According to John, Maggie has also proven to be a leader on the speech team.

“Overtly Maggie is a ‘captain’ in speech that guides, leads, and consuls younger team members,” John said. “Maggie was not the member that had the ‘lead’ part, but was an example to all that all parts were essential to the success of the whole.”

After graduating from Aquinas, Maggie plans on going into radiography, which is the process of capturing images of patients’ internal organs, soft tissues and bones.

She said she’s been accepted into the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP), the goal of which is to drive more health care workers into the rural parts of Nebraska where it’s most needed.

As part of RHOP, she would complete two years of undergraduate study at Wayne State College and two years at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. After UNMC, she would need to get board certified.

Being in the medical field is something Maggie said she always knew she wanted to do.

“I just really want to help people and I had looked at a few other careers in medicine but this one was the one that stuck with me the most,” she added.

In 10 years, she said, she would like to be working in a rural area similar to David City.

“I've always lived in a rural area, (it's) what I'm most comfortable with,” Maggie said. “…I wanted to join that program (RHOP) because I see the type of care that I receive here in David City and it's just very personal. (It’s a) lot more personal (care) than I am able to get in like Lincoln or Omaha or anything like that and I want to be able to give that kind of care to people.”

Importantly, there is a critical need for health care professionals in rural Nebraska.

“I just really want to be a part of that, making sure that people are getting the amount of care that they need,” she added.

When asked how Maggie has grown over the years, John noted, “Growing is a word that could mean getting older or wiser. I would say, with fatherly bias of course, that she has blossomed into a beautiful young lady that I am most proud!”