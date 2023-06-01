Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ever since a middle school trip to Oahu, 18-year-old David City native and Aquinas Catholic High School graduate Jocelyn Stara's heart has been in Hawaii. Since then, that love for the island state has only grown and, more recently, manifested.

"It was just a love for the ocean. We've always done ocean - big themed vacations and I just fell in love with the life of it all," Jocelyn said.

Jocelyn will attend Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) to become a marine biologist and work primarily in plastic conservation and ways to reduce pollution. Her mother, Kelli Stara, said it was pretty apparent from that first visit that things were headed toward Hawaii for Jocelyn. With her love of the outdoors, physical activity and the ocean, it was a perfect fit.

"It just clicked when we were in Maui. You were required to recycle. If you didn't recycle, you would get a fine. Everywhere you went they have the recycling bins, like every hotel, every park, everything," Kelli said. "Then she just really took an interest to it and she's like 'I just feel like I'm at home.'"

That experience, Jocelyn said, was where her journey began. She began researching how to go back when she was ready for college, what track she wanted to follow and how to even get into HPU, a private university. She ended up taking AP Biology in her junior year, visiting two colleges in Hawaii and talking to marine biologists about the field. A couple of the marine biologists, she said, even came from David City as well.

Kelli said Jocelyn also started researching sustainability and ways to prevent plastic pollution, such as avoiding single-use plastics and using reef-friendly sunblock. One of her projects was even cleaning up Lake Wanahoo in Platte County. She uses those experiences to try to teach others how to be more sustainable as well.

"Even different things here at our house, we've eliminated a lot of single-use plastics and bought more compostable and biodegradable bags and different things like that. I mean, every little bit helps," Kelli said.

Kelli and her husband Dean have supported Jocelyn along this whole journey. Kelli said that from the start, Jocelyn has been serious about this goal, tailoring her classes, projects and high school experience to make sure she got to go to Hawaii. Kelli said she is excited for her daughter to be able to do this.

"She's very determined. When she sets her mind to something she's gonna work for it, and that's what she did and I'm very excited for her," Kelli said. "There's a lot of people who aren't maybe independent or brave enough or, like, secure in themselves to be able to be like 'I'm going to move all the way to Hawaii right out of high school on my own.'"

Jocelyn said that of the two universities in Hawaii she applied to, she was accepted into both. When she tells people where she's going to college, she added, she usually gets some shock and a "really?" until she tells them more about her journey to get this far.

"It was like a dream come true. It's like everything you hoped to get finally came true," Jocelyn said.

Jocelyn has already gotten in contact with her future roommates, something Kelli said is important since she will be so far from home. She will return for Christmas, Kelli added, so they will see her at least during the holidays.

Jocelyn eventually plans to pursue a master's degree as well after graduating college, and to stay in Hawaii for that. After that, she said, she's not sure where she will go. Wherever she lands, however, she will bring her hometown pride.

"I'll definitely carry the culture of this town with me," Jocelyn said.