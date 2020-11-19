Managing diseases starts now with seed selection

What’s going on in Ag? With the 2020 growing season almost in the books, now is the perfect time to be thinking about how you can minimize diseases in your fields in the 2021 growing season. Reviewing which diseases and at what level they were present in your fields this or previous years can help you select more disease-resistant corn hybrids and soybean varieties for next season. Planting disease-resistant hybrids and varieties can be a more economical way to manage certain diseases because you may be able to reduce disease severity and dependence on pesticides, like fungicides, thereby reducing your input costs.

The severity of crop diseases and their histories in each field can be vastly different due to weather conditions, hybrid/variety susceptibility, crop rotation, irrigation use and type, tillage regime, or other growing conditions. Understanding the favorable conditions and cropping practices for each disease can help producers anticipate which disease(s) might be troublesome in the future. This is an important concept when you consider that most of the diseases of corn and soybean in Nebraska are caused by pathogens that overwinter (survive) in fields year after year, with the exception of rust (spores blow up from the south). Most of these pathogens survive in infested residue or crop debris from previous growing season(s). Meaning, if a susceptible corn hybrid is planted in a field with a history of gray leaf spot, you can expect to see disease development when weather conditions are favorable. Fields with minimum tillage and/or continuous corn planted could be at a higher risk for residue-borne diseases. Continuous cropping provides a constant source of residue for the pathogen to survive. Disease management in fields with continuous corn or other crops may require more dependence on the use of resistant varieties and/or application of a fungicide or other pesticides.