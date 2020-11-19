Managing diseases starts now with seed selection

What’s going on in Ag? With the 2020 growing season almost in the books, now is the perfect time to be thinking about how you can minimize diseases in your fields in the 2021 growing season. Reviewing which diseases and at what level they were present in your fields this or previous years can help you select more disease-resistant corn hybrids and soybean varieties for next season. Planting disease-resistant hybrids and varieties can be a more economical way to manage certain diseases because you may be able to reduce disease severity and dependence on pesticides, like fungicides, thereby reducing your input costs.
The severity of crop diseases and their histories in each field can be vastly different due to weather conditions, hybrid/variety susceptibility, crop rotation, irrigation use and type, tillage regime, or other growing conditions. Understanding the favorable conditions and cropping practices for each disease can help producers anticipate which disease(s) might be troublesome in the future. This is an important concept when you consider that most of the diseases of corn and soybean in Nebraska are caused by pathogens that overwinter (survive) in fields year after year, with the exception of rust (spores blow up from the south). Most of these pathogens survive in infested residue or crop debris from previous growing season(s). Meaning, if a susceptible corn hybrid is planted in a field with a history of gray leaf spot, you can expect to see disease development when weather conditions are favorable. Fields with minimum tillage and/or continuous corn planted could be at a higher risk for residue-borne diseases. Continuous cropping provides a constant source of residue for the pathogen to survive. Disease management in fields with continuous corn or other crops may require more dependence on the use of resistant varieties and/or application of a fungicide or other pesticides.
Another important example of a disease caused by a residue-borne pathogen is Goss’s bacterial wilt and blight of corn. Historically, this disease has caused severe disease in Nebraska corn fields, often after the crop was damaged by hail or high winds. The pathogen causing Goss’s wilt is bacterial, so foliar fungicides will not successfully manage it. Bacterial leaf streak, an emerging disease here in Nebraska is caused by a residue-borne bacterium, therefore foliar fungicides will not control this pathogen. For these two corn disease looking into hybrids with resistances in fields where you have had issues, could benefit you next year. For soybeans, selecting varieties with some level of resistance to sudden death syndrome can help in fields where this disease has been problematic in the past. Resistant varieties are the best management control we currently have to assist in the yield loss due to soybean cyst nematode.
The word “resistance” seldom suggests plants are immune to a specific disease, instead it implies a reduction in disease severity and disease resistance levels vary. The degree of hybrid resistance to a particular disease can range from low to high. For instance, under low disease pressure a low level of disease resistance in a hybrid could be adequate. But a hybrid with a moderate or high level of resistance may be needed for fields with a history of high disease presence. To effectively reduce disease severity under high disease pressure situations where environments are favorable for diseases, a high resistant hybrid should be considered, as well as other disease management strategies.
It is important to refer to your company's seed catalog to understand their disease rating scale. However, not all companies evaluate their hybrids for disease resistance, as evaluation of hybrids can be costly, time consuming, difficult, and/or impossible due to the nature of the pathogen(s). Remember when comparing rating scales across companies’ hybrids, scales may differ. For example, 1-9 might mean “high to low” resistance for one company but “low to high” for another. To avoid misinterpretation, pay close attention to the rate scale and their exact meaning and contact your local company representative for clarification.
For updated information on agriculture in Nebraska, please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/
If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.
Melissa Bartels is an innovative cropping and water systems educator for Nebraska Extension-Butler County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!