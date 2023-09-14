The final Music in the Park event for 2023 will feature the Mark Vyhlidal Trio at the City Park in David City. The performance will run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the West Shelter.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. A lunch stand will be sponsored by the Friends of David City.

The trio is part of the Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra, which was conducted into the Sokol Omaha Polka Hall of Fame. Mark started his own combo band in 1973 at the age of 12 and by 1976 his band grew to six members. The band currently plays primarily polkas and waltzes and travels primarily throughout the Midwest for performances and has even performed in Canada. He hosts the All Start Polka Show on the radio on Sundays.

Music in the Park is sponsored by the Friends of David City, with the support of the Butler County Area Foundation Fund. For updates on the event, contact the Friends of David City Facebook page, or contact Deb Dinkelman, 402-270-1983.