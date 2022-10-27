Marla Schnell: Butler County sheriff Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County?

A: I was born in Tilden, raised in Albion, and graduated from Columbus High School. Currently my family and I reside in Osceola and I have worked for Butler County since 2012.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I am married and we have six children.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Deputy sheriff of Butler County.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: Over the last four years, I have observed morale in the office diminish greatly. Turnover has been very high. I have witnessed the current sheriff micro-manage everything and it has hurt personnel more than he wants to admit. I have observed him make questionable choices when it comes to being fiscally responsible, and there is an extreme lack of communication between him and several of his deputies. Officer safety has also been an issue due to the aging out of patrol cars and his inability to replace them in a timely manner. I do understand that COVID did take a toll on the auto industry but we have cars that have been here since the previous administration, patrol cars have so many miles put on them that eventually all the maintenance in the world isn’t enough to deem them safe for a deputy to operate which in turn involves safety for citizens. My goal is bridge the gap between the Sheriff’s Office and the community. I will provide actual transparency, work with integrity, and surround the county with the utmost of professional deputies.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I worked for David City Police Department from 2007-2012, when it ended I was hired as a deputy by Sheriff Hecker. I have worked here full time since 2012. I am involved with BBYC, Center for Survivors, Butler County Crimestoppers, multi- disciplinary team member for area schools, DC Public Schools Threat Assessment Team, Butler County Optimist Club, D.A.R.E instructor and I teach self defense when asked to area groups.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I am qualified because I have the experience needed to improve morale in the sheriff’s office. I am able to work with other offices within the county to make sure that taxpayers are getting the most for their dollar. I am not afraid to communicate with my staff. I have years of experience in law enforcement and I have developed many working relationships with outside agencies as well as local offices. I know the importance of public safety and community involvement.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Butler County (if running for city council the top two issues in David City) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: 1. Fiscal responsibility. Working with taxpayers’ money is a HUGE responsibility. Currently, we have a program that has cost over $100,000 with training purchased by the county in the last four years, that has never been utilized. There is no answer from the current sheriff as to why that hasn’t been implemented. At the beginning, we found that it was not jail compliant and if used would have cost the county money in fines but it is my understanding this issue has been corrected. There is also the expense of maintenance for the outdated program currently being used. …Other examples include purchasing all new office furniture, paint, and storage cabinets. …As sheriff, I will answer to the public as to how their money is being spent and will work with the board to come up with a budget that can work for everyone.

2. Training: The current budget shows 0.00 for training. While there are free trainings that can be an asset, sometimes trainings that are needed cost money. Law enforcement officers are required to have 32 hours a year of continuing education, free trainings are few and far between. …I would also like to do trainings with State Patrol and local fire departments.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: The county is a great place to work for. I would say they need to always be listening to the employees to see how they can continue to be a place where people want to work.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Deciding to get into law enforcement when I was 19 years old!