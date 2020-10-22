Mask mandate debated at DC Council meeting

Several David City community members spoke out against a proposed mask mandate at the Oct. 14 meeting of the City Council of David City.

Mayor Alan Zavodny and former council member Skip Trowbridge spoke first at the meeting; both voiced their support of the mandate.

"I'm a little selfish in my position. I want to have winter sports, go to concerts again, church dinners, weddings," Zavodny said, during the meeting. "If this is the way to get us there, it's something we should at least discuss as a community."

But, Zavodny encouraged the Council not to hold a vote at that meeting due to the looming election and the absence of one of the council's members, John Vandenberg.

Zavodny also acknowledged the difficulties in enforcing such an ordinance.

Some of those opposed to the mandate who spoke during the meeting said it is unnecessary and that it should be up to individuals to be responsible and wear a mask if they do not feel well.