Mask mandate debated at DC Council meeting

Several David City community members spoke out against a proposed mask mandate at the Oct. 14 meeting of the City Council of David City.
Mayor Alan Zavodny and former council member Skip Trowbridge spoke first at the meeting; both voiced their support of the mandate.
"I'm a little selfish in my position. I want to have winter sports, go to concerts again, church dinners, weddings," Zavodny said, during the meeting. "If this is the way to get us there, it's something we should at least discuss as a community."
But, Zavodny encouraged the Council not to hold a vote at that meeting due to the looming election and the absence of one of the council's members, John Vandenberg.
Zavodny also acknowledged the difficulties in enforcing such an ordinance.
Some of those opposed to the mandate who spoke during the meeting said it is unnecessary and that it should be up to individuals to be responsible and wear a mask if they do not feel well.
A few community members who spoke also argued that a mask mandate is unconstitutional or that it could hurt businesses. Some objected on the basis that masks are uncomfortable to wear.
Others at the meeting, including Council member Tom Kobus — who is running in the November election for an open seat on the Butler County Board of Supervisors — said the people most threatened by COVID-19 are already staying home, making a mask mandate unnecessary.
Other community members stated their belief that masks do not effectively control the spread of COVID-19. Kobus, the only member of the council who spoke out against the proposed mandate, was among them.
"You might think there's no proof that masks do any good," Kobus said during the meeting. "As a matter of fact, some doctors think it's worse."
Some voicing that opinion mentioned a recent study shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying it found that 85% of people who had COVID-19 wore masks.
During a Friday press conference held by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center commented on that study.
"That study was done in cities that all had a mask mandate. Everybody in the city was wearing a mask, so of course, 85% of people who had COVID were going to report wearing a mask," Lawler said during the press conference.
Studies have shown, he said, that COVID-19 transmission is three to five times less likely in areas where mask use is consistent.
During the press conference, public health officials indicated that it will be especially important to social distance and use masks.
Lawler said the pandemic has reached a dangerous stage in Nebraska, where case levels now exceed the previous peak in May.
"In contrast to what we saw in May, where outbreaks were concentrated in urban areas around the Omaha area and Lincoln and also in communities that had meatpacking plants and other congregate settings, now the epidemic is really widespread across the state. Especially, it is active in many rural areas of Nebraska," Lawler said during the press conference.
In many rural Nebraska counties, Lawler said, rates of infection are currently higher than they were in New York City during its peak in early April.
During the conference, Ricketts encouraged people to wear masks and avoid informal gatherings. He also announced that, due to an influx in hospitalizations, the state is updating its Directed Health Measures to deal with COVID-19.
Starting Oct. 21, indoor gatherings have been restricted to 50% of a space's rated occupancy limit. Customers at bars and restaurants will be required to remain seated unless making use of the facilities. And, at bars and restaurants and during funerals and weddings, tables and groups will be limited to eight people.
Ricketts also shared the state's plan to provide hospitals with $40 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help support increased hospital staffing to deal with COVID-19 patients.
At the Oct. 14 Council meeting, Zavodny cited staffing as one of his main concerns going forward.
"I don't think our biggest issue is hospital capacity. Beds could be an issue. But I will tell you this because I have worked in staffing my whole life — staffing could be," Zavodny said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
