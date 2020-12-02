Mask order sees mixed response

Almost two weeks following David City Mayor Alan Zavodny’s decision to sign an executive order mandating masks in the city, the action has resulted in mixed responses.
Zavodny signed the order at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Other cities, including Kearney, Beatrice and nearby Columbus, have also passed mask mandates - though not by executive order.
His decision came after the City Council of David City discussed such a mandate, but the conversation stalled.
Now, Third Ward Council member Bruce Meysenburg said that though he respects Zavodny’s decision, he believes it should have been handled differently.
“…. The thing I fault the mayor for is not bringing it in front of the City Council like every other mayor did,” Meysenburg said. “We (talked about it) in October when things weren’t really that bad. We had mask protocols in place for trunk-and-treat and they were talking about doing something for the Christmas season. At that point in time, I didn’t feel like it was needed.”
He said that he and two other Council members were not told beforehand that an executive order would be signed.
“I understand his position, to be perfectly clear, but I didn’t think he’d go and do an executive order all by himself,” Meysenburg said. “I don’t know why he didn’t call me, talk to me. He should have called each one of us to talk with us and get each of our opinions.”
First Ward Council member Tom Kobus expressed a similar opinion.
“I just wish the Council had more say in it,” Kobus said, noting that he had not been informed of the executive order beforehand. “If (Zavodny) has the right to do that, he has the right to do that.”
Meysenburg added that he would have liked to seen the matter discussed further with City Council.
“Just because nobody made a motion on (Oct.) 14th, doesn’t mean that it couldn’t have been brought up again. Basically, all we did is one time it was on the agenda in October (and) then nothing after that. That’s kind of where I’m coming from,” Meysenburg said.
He also expressed doubts about the usefulness of a mask mandate.
“If you give people the option, they’ll take the right way of handling this,” Meysenburg said. “I don’t think you need to stand over them with a hammer over their heads, trying to make them do something.”
Council President Kevin Hotovy disagreed.
“When actions of that nature transpire, usually time is of the essence,” Hotovy said. “I don’t want to speak for the mayor, but I believe he made the best decision he could make and that’s how it came about.”
Hotovy’s major concern regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has been the potential of overwhelming the health care system.
“I don’t really think that I have a side on the (mask) issue,” he said. “I had had a conversation earlier in the week with multiple doctors and a board member and an administrator at our local hospital and they did state that health care may really end up being an issue – maybe not in capacity in that regard but their workforce.”
For example, he said, a shortage of health care workers may result in diminshed care.
Hotovy said he spoke with Zavodny prior to the executive order being signed. He also commented on the previous ordinance failing at the Council’s Oct. 14 meeting.
“To be honest with you, I feel … the way the ordinance had been (written) was not (written well)…” Hotovy said. “The way that it was (written), it would have been extremely hard to enforce. I’m not one to sign off on an ordinance that’s going to be extremely hard to enforce.
“I know there are people absolutely passionate on either side of the mask order … putting a mask on to hopefully alleviate our local health care system, to me, is such a no-brainer to do.”
Both Meysenburg and Kobus also pointed to a lack of being able to enforce a mask mandate. Zavodny spoke to that in a separate conversation.
“The problem is I can’t enforce it. There’s an executive order, not an ordinance and that would take Council action. I have no mechanism to enforce it …” Zavodny said. “And the other communities – I’ve been watching them – part of what they’re running into is problem with enforcement.”
As for his decision to sign the executive order, Zavodny reiterated what he told The Banner-Press a few weeks ago - that his primary concern is hospital capacity.
“I did it based on from the time we had the ordinance and the Council never took action (to now), I watched the hospital capacity shrinking and (knew) we wouldn’t have another Council meeting until Dec. 9,” he added.
Zavodny encourages residents to social distance, avoid groups, partake in frequent hand washing and, of course, wear a mask.
“It’s the socially responsible thing to do, mandate or no mandate,” he said. “A little while longer and I think we’re going to start to see things improve. I expect them to improve … probably in the next year we’ll get back to normal.”
Mask wearing is a little up locally, Zavodny said, and he noted he believes there’s a strong backing on the matter.
“A lot of people came to Council to say they don’t want them, but since the time of the executive order, there have been a lot more people come out and say they’re grateful (for) the mask mandate… Those numbers are much higher in support since I’ve done it,” he added.
Zavodny said he will continue to stand by his decision to sign the executive order.
“I will accept any complaints or criticisms because of that. I said that from the start and I still feel that,” Zavodny said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
