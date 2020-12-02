Mask order sees mixed response

“I don’t really think that I have a side on the (mask) issue,” he said. “I had had a conversation earlier in the week with multiple doctors and a board member and an administrator at our local hospital and they did state that health care may really end up being an issue – maybe not in capacity in that regard but their workforce.”

For example, he said, a shortage of health care workers may result in diminshed care.

Hotovy said he spoke with Zavodny prior to the executive order being signed. He also commented on the previous ordinance failing at the Council’s Oct. 14 meeting.

“To be honest with you, I feel … the way the ordinance had been (written) was not (written well)…” Hotovy said. “The way that it was (written), it would have been extremely hard to enforce. I’m not one to sign off on an ordinance that’s going to be extremely hard to enforce.

“I know there are people absolutely passionate on either side of the mask order … putting a mask on to hopefully alleviate our local health care system, to me, is such a no-brainer to do.”

Both Meysenburg and Kobus also pointed to a lack of being able to enforce a mask mandate. Zavodny spoke to that in a separate conversation.