Matt Moravec named World Automobile Auctioneer Champion

Nearly 22 years after the date of his first auction, Matt Moravec was named the 2022 World Automobile Auctioneer Champion.

The first auction Matt said he remembers working was held on June 18, 2000.

“I started working with my dad, with Grubaugh Brothers (Auctioneers), and I think I was probably 5 when Dick Grubaugh grabbed me and he says, ‘You’re gonna go to work today,’” Matt said.

“I started running tickets. And then I was taking bids and everything and he'd walk up to me at the end of the day and give me like a $5 bill or a $10 bill or something like that. …Between him and my dad exposing me to so much of the business at such an early age is the biggest contribution to the success that I have today.”

Auctioneering is the lifestyle of the Morvac family. Russ and Diane have three children – Matt, Jon and Trev – who were all raised in the industry.

According to Russ, auctioneering was something he always wanted to do but came upon by chance. He said he was in a farming accident years ago that left him badly burned, and he couldn’t really do much for a year due to limited mobility in his hands.

“That's what got me to go to auction school and went to real estate school at the same time and got my real estate broker's license and been doing it ever since,” Russ said.

Trev was named the World Automobile Auctioneer Champion last year. Russ noted it’s rare for multiple family members to win this title.

“There's very few families have had that fortune of both winning, let alone one year after the other,” Russ said. “It was extremely gratifying to see that both of them could win the title. We're extremely proud of them.”

Matt is an auctioneer for Mecum Auto Auctions, a prestigious collector car company. He was in his element during the world contest, which was held June 17 in Des Moines, Iowa. It was held at a wholesale auction that he happens to work at on Fridays. He was one of roughly 43 contestants.

“The one thing I can maybe compare myself against everybody else was I was maybe a little bit more calm than most people were,” Matt said. “I've been in this contest a handful of times and it was held at the auto auction I normally work at. So I went in with a cool head and was able to walk away on top.”

Along with being named world champion, Matt also won the team contest in which an auctioneer and ring man are judged on how well they work together.

The contest isn’t something that you can really prepare for, Matt added.

“It's kind of a judgment on how you work. Really, it's reflection on how you work on a day to day basis, and it should be because the only way we're going to be good at our jobs is if we carry ourselves like champions,” he said.

Competitors are judged on a number of items, including personal presentation, speed, clarity, rhythm, how they command the attention of the audience and how they work with the crowd and the various moving parts of an auction.

Matt noted it’s an honor for him for both his family and the auctioneers he learned from, including Dick Grubaugh.

“He was a very well respected guy and a guy who I looked up to when I was young,” Matt said. “For me, not only to win it for the legacy of my family but for winning it for the legacy of a lot of auctioneers that have helped mold me in in any sort of way over the years, it means more to me to recognize them more than self-recognition.

"I know where I came from, I understand where I came from and I honor those who helped make me what I am today.”