'Medical event' being investigated after COVID-19 vaccination

The individual, who is in their 40s, is a resident of the Four Corners’ district and received the Moderna vaccine. A week later, the press release said, the medical event took place. Further details on the medical event were not mentioned in the release.

“Our hearts are with the individual, their family and friends at this time,” Four Corners Director Laura McDougall said, in a provided statement. “We are trying to find answers regarding what may have led to this occurrence. At this time, we are following the standard procedures reporting to VAERS and will continue to be in contact with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services regarding the investigation. We remain confident in the safety of the vaccine. If you have any questions about being vaccinated, please visit with your medical provider.”