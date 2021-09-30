Meister new David City building inspector

Gary Meister is the new City of David City building inspector and zoning administrator.
"I was born and raised in Butler County on a farm west of David City," Meister said. "... I've been pouring concrete and building houses and farm buildings for 35 years."
He still lives in Butler County and owns and runs Gary Meister Construction. Meister said he was attracted to the David City position because he's getting older and is trying to slow down.
After the end of a Sept. 22 City Council of David City regular meeting, several council members congratulated Meister on his appointment to the building inspector and zoning administrator position.
Meister has taken up the position roughly three months after it was vacated by Mike Payne in June. Meister said he recently attended a three-day zoning conference in Kearney to get his feet wet.
"I've been working about building and zoning codes pretty much my whole life," Meister said.
It's a tough job, Meister said, but he hopes to be a resource for the people of David City.
"Most people that take on a project aren't in the construction business, so why not have somebody in town you can go talk to, and say, 'Hey, I'm thinking about doing this, what do you think?' Obviously I have to enforce the codes, but I want to welcome people to come see me. Don't be intimidated by the title," Meister said.
Meister said most people don't want surprises and aren't trying to break the code -- they just don't know what it is.
However, Meister will have to contend with inconsistencies in the city building code and its application during the years.
First Ward council member Jessica Betzen-Miller mentioned those inconsistencies at the Sept. 22 council meeting during a discussion of an ordinance to amend building codes for accessory buildings. That ordinance passed after that discussion and was unrelated to Meister's appointment.
Also at the meeting, Mayor Alan Zavodny alluded to some big projects that the city has been working on.
"Without saying anything I can't, we are looking at some projects moving ahead. … There are some big deals looming on the horizon and we're going to need some beefier streets," Zavodny said at the meeting.
Zavodny's comment came during a discussion regarding O Street curb and gutter improvements.
"I think we owe it to the citizens, because it (O Street) has been a pain in the butt for several years … and it's getting more and more traffic on it and, more and more, it's a truck route," Betzen-Miller said at the meeting.
Betzen-Miller asked about a timeline for the project. City Administrator Clayton Keller said O Street improvements are part of the city's one-year streets plan.
Keller touched on how the city could pay for the project.
"We've discussed the possibility of borrowing from utilities so that the streets department could pay for it and the streets department pays back utilities over a period of time," Keller said.
Zavodny supported that course of action.
At the end of the discussion, the council approved scope of services agreements for the O Street project. The agreements were provided by Olsson Associates, the city's engineering firm.
The agreements estimated that Olsson's design work for the O Street improvement project will cost the city roughly $69,000. Council President and First Ward council member Tom Kobus asked about getting a second opinion. Keller asked if the concern was regarding the price or Olsson's qualifications.
"We're only looking at how qualified they are at doing the job," Keller said. "This typically isn't something where we would ask them, 'How much will you charge us?'"
