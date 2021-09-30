Meister new David City building inspector

Gary Meister is the new City of David City building inspector and zoning administrator.

"I was born and raised in Butler County on a farm west of David City," Meister said. "... I've been pouring concrete and building houses and farm buildings for 35 years."

He still lives in Butler County and owns and runs Gary Meister Construction. Meister said he was attracted to the David City position because he's getting older and is trying to slow down.

After the end of a Sept. 22 City Council of David City regular meeting, several council members congratulated Meister on his appointment to the building inspector and zoning administrator position.

Meister has taken up the position roughly three months after it was vacated by Mike Payne in June. Meister said he recently attended a three-day zoning conference in Kearney to get his feet wet.

"I've been working about building and zoning codes pretty much my whole life," Meister said.

It's a tough job, Meister said, but he hopes to be a resource for the people of David City.