Mental health matters

Health impacts everyone. There are many parts to it, one of which is mental health. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It can determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. We need to take care of all parts of our health. Four Corners Health Department provides mental health resources and services for the community.

Four Corners therapist on staff

Four Corners has Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner Renee Duffek. Renee is a mental health practitioner and a substance abuse therapist. She applies over 32 years of experience. She prioritizes gentleness and depth to help healing and growth. Renee wants to help people find self-love, connection, and the grace they long for within themselves, and in their relationships with others.

Renee specializes in drug and alcohol counseling, trauma, anxiety, and depression. She is also licensed in yoga therapy. She can see people in-person or by telehealth. Most insurance options are accepted. For those with limited finances, Four Corners is willing to work with you. To schedule an appointment, contact Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621.

Wellness Recovery Action Plan

Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Training guides participants through the process of identifying and understanding their personal wellness resources (“wellness tools”). It then helps them develop an individualized plan to use these resources daily. Contact Four Corners to register for a training Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Osceola.

Mental Health First Aid

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Training teaches you how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. It gives the skills you need to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may need it. Youth Mental Health First Aid is focused on working with youth ages 12-18. This training is great for teachers, school staff, coaches, camp counselors, youth group leaders, parents, and any adult who works with youth.

A Youth Mental Health First Aid training is offered Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at York University for a $10 fee. An Adult Mental Health First Aid training is in Seward from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. Contact Four Corners to register.

Question, Persuade, Refer Training

Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Suicide Prevention Training teaches participants how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis. They learn how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. It’s similar to people being trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver helping to save thousands of lives each year.

To schedule an appointment with Renee, register for a training, or find out more about this topic, contact Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email at info@fourcorners.ne.gov