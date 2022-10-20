Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. During the month of October, we take time for mental illness awareness. A mental illness is a condition that affects a person’s thinking, feeling or mood. Such conditions may affect someone’s ability to relate to others and to live each day. Everyone has different experiences, even people with the same diagnosis.

Mental Illness can affect not only the individual who struggles with it, but their family, friends, and community. Here are some fast facts:

At least 8.4 million Americans provide care to an adult with an emotional or mental illness.

Caregivers spend an average of 32 hours per week providing unpaid care.

Out of all U.S. emergency departments visits, 1 in 8 are related to mental and substance use disorders.

People with serious mental illness have a greater risk for chronic disease, like diabetes or cancer.

37% of people in state and federal prisons have a diagnosed mental condition.

21% of people experiencing homelessness also have a serious mental illness.

70% of youth in the juvenile justice system have at least one mental health condition.

Depression and anxiety disorders cost the world economy $1 trillion each year in lost productivity.

For more information on this topic go to: https://www.nami.org/About-Mental-Illness

Four Corners is hosting a Mental Well-Being Workshop for Leaders and Organizations. This free event will take place Thursday, November 9th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Seward. It will have a focus on depression and mental health. Register with Four Corners to attend.

Those with a mental health condition are at greater risk for suicide. There is help and there is hope. Know what to look for and what to do. You may be able to connect someone to get the help they need. If you or someone you know is in crisis, text or call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also go to your local emergency room.

The Four Corners LOSS Team is a volunteer group of trained survivors and clinicians. LOSS stands for “Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors”. The team offers support to those impacted by the loss of a loved one who died by suicide. In addition, the LOSS Team can provide materials and resources to assist friends and family in their healing. To schedule a visit, please call 402-710-2161. More information about Nebraska LOSS teams can be found on this website: https://www.nebraskaloss.org/. If you are interested in being part of a LOSS Team, please contact Four Corners Health Department.

Four Corners also has a Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner on staff, Renee Duffek. She is available for appointments in-person or via telehealth. She specializes in drug/alcohol counseling, trauma, anxiety, and depression. Contact Four Corners to schedule an appointment.

For questions or to learn more about mental health in your area, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov.