Methodist churches celebrate 150 years

The Rising City United Methodist Church celebrated its 150th anniversary over the weekend with a special worship service.
According to Pastor Dale Coates, the first congregation was organized by the Rev. David Marquette in June 1871 at the home of A.W. Rising.
"Since Rev. Marquette could conduct services only once a month (because he had six other appointments scattered across two counties), other ministers among the settlers were called into service. In October of 1878 the town of Rising was organized," Coates said in a July 22 email to the Banner-Press.
Coates said his sermon at the July 25 special service at Rising City United Methodist Church, 200 W. Pine St. in Rising City, focused on Paul's words of encouragement to the Ephesians in honor of the church's 150th anniversary.
"As we celebrate the past ministry of this church, of any church, we also look to the future. For there is always more to learn," Coates wrote in a transcript of the sermon.
During the July 25 service, Rising City United Methodist also celebrated Jacqueline Mahlin, Stephen Ruth, Margaret Hunsche and Margaret McCracken for 70 or more years of church membership.
A handful of volunteers also received special recognition from the United Methodist Women.
"It's usually women or men in the congregation who have done either a lifetime of service or something special that year. It's just one way to honor people for their Christian activity," Coates told the Banner-Press. "We honored the 2020 people -- because we did not do it last year because of (COVID-19) -- and then the 2021 recipients."
Melba Brammeier was recognized as the 2020 dedicated light honoree while Delores Turner received the 2020 special recognition pin. Jacqueline Mahlin received the 2021 special recognition pin while Carol Alt was memorialized with the 2021 dedicated light.
Coates said people from throughout the community were invited to celebrate with the church.
"One of the advantages of a small town is that we know each other and we celebrate together," Coates said.
Elsewhere in Butler County, St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City is also celebrating its sesquicentennial this year.
The David City church was started in 1871. For the first few years, worship services were held at various members' homes.
"David City wasn't founded until 1873. After that they built their first building, which was about a block and a half south of the current library," Church Historian Allen Covault said. "That was on Fifth Street."
The congregation quickly outgrew that building and additions were made, but in 1887 a tornado necessitated the construction of a completely new church. The new church was completed in 1889, but it had a relatively short life thanks to a fire in February 1910.
"Supposedly the fire started around the chimney, although it's not been perfectly determined. … Because it was February, they were obviously still heating the building," Covault said.
The church was a wood structure with a brick veneer and the entire building was destroyed in the course of the fire, along with the bell tower, which fell, causing the bell to break.
"People took souvenir pieces of the bell," Covault said. "That kind of metal was worth 10 cents a pound at that time, which was a fairly valuable amount, so there's speculation that some of the pieces disappeared to help people."
A new church, dedicated in May 1911, was built in the same spot.
"They moved all the debris out and built the new one," Covault said. "...They raised somewhere between $36,000 and $40,000."
That building has been the church's home ever since.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.