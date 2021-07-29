Methodist churches celebrate 150 years

The Rising City United Methodist Church celebrated its 150th anniversary over the weekend with a special worship service.

According to Pastor Dale Coates, the first congregation was organized by the Rev. David Marquette in June 1871 at the home of A.W. Rising.

"Since Rev. Marquette could conduct services only once a month (because he had six other appointments scattered across two counties), other ministers among the settlers were called into service. In October of 1878 the town of Rising was organized," Coates said in a July 22 email to the Banner-Press.

Coates said his sermon at the July 25 special service at Rising City United Methodist Church, 200 W. Pine St. in Rising City, focused on Paul's words of encouragement to the Ephesians in honor of the church's 150th anniversary.

"As we celebrate the past ministry of this church, of any church, we also look to the future. For there is always more to learn," Coates wrote in a transcript of the sermon.

During the July 25 service, Rising City United Methodist also celebrated Jacqueline Mahlin, Stephen Ruth, Margaret Hunsche and Margaret McCracken for 70 or more years of church membership.

A handful of volunteers also received special recognition from the United Methodist Women.