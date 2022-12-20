Miller sworn in, Zavodny sees last meeting as mayor

The sound of applause filled the David City offices on Dec. 14 as Jessica Miller set her stuff down at the mayor seat prior to officially being sworn in as David City’s new leader.

Alan Zavodny attended his last David City Council meeting that night as mayor, during which he noted it’s been an honor to serve for 12 years.

“I certainly wish Jessica and the council success. Because if you’re successful, the city’s successful and I’m really looking forward to what the future holds,” Zavodny said.

Zavodny decided not to seek re-election this year, and Miller won the election in November.

Zavodny said his son, Clayton, was 4-years-old and had been present 12 years ago when Zavodny had his first meeting. Clayton is now 16 and was also present to see his father’s last council meeting as mayor.

“I don’t think he knows anymore on what’s going on (at council meetings) than when he was four,” Zavodny said, joking. “We’re 12 years now behind me, I’m at peace. It wasn’t always perfect. But I feel that we made some progress in the city. I know we will continue to make progress. And I feel good about where we’re at.”

Prior to the council’s organizational meeting, the regular meeting was held during which council members approved a redevelopment plan for the northwest industrial area.

The redevelopment plan itself cites the developments as the construction of facilities by Ag Processing Inc. (AGP), a Timpte expansion, a new AKRS Equipment Solutions building and “commercial/industrial development TBD.”

Infrastructure improvements, to be made “over a period of years,” include the construction of a 16-inch water main from the city’s water tower to the redevelopment area, the extension of trunk sewer to the redevelopment area, construction of a street connecting Road 37 to Fourth Street, improvements to Road 37 and construction of a bridge on Road 37 spanning the railroad.

Michael Sands, a tax-increment financing (TIF) attorney with law firm Baird Holm, explained the city will undertake some of the infrastructure improvements with the rest being the responsibility of AGP. A comprehensive breakdown of that will be in the redevelopment contract, which is still being worked on, he added.

“What we’ve calculated is, based upon some pretty conservative estimates of what the valuations will be for Timpte, AKRS, AGP, and then the remaining development within that area, that’ll yield approximately $97 million in future assessed valuation, which supports a little over $23 million in TIF. That $23 million in TIF would be split among the city and AGP to take on those infrastructure costs,” Sands said.

Mark and Willow Holoubeck, who own a farm in that part of town, expressed concern over drainage issues, with Willow asking if drainage studies have been done and when they would get details on a trunk line coming through their property for the AGP plant.

Sands said the drainage plans, which he believed to still be in the works, would be available once complete and they would be made aware of any work that would disrupt their property before it happens.

Mark Holoubeck noted the Northwest Drainage Project was designed to fix a current problem, not for new development. He added the development will impact the downstream, with the water coming onto their farm.

“At this point, we can hardly handle water that was there with farm ground. If you start pouring concrete over it, we’re very concerned downstream,” he said.

Special Projects Coordinator Trowbridge said he talked with the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District, which oversaw and designed the project, said the Northwest Drainage Project has “very adequate capacity to handle normal rain events.”

“Each one of the developers of those three projects would be expected by state statute and rule to handle the stormwater that is generated from the roofs and the hard surfacing of each one of their projects,” Trowbridge said. “It wasn’t something the city was to worry about. It wasn’t something that Upper Big Blue was going to be concerned with. Because each one of them (the developers) is charged with handling their own design standards.”

Willow Holoubeck said notably, she was concerned about potential drainage issues at property located north of O Street, which will be the site of a new housing development. Trowbridge said the housing development’s plat includes a retention area, which was designed with water retention in mind.

At previous city council meetings, residents had voiced worries over drainage issues and questioned if there would be odors from AGP’s new plant.

“Compared to other types of processing facilities the odor from a soybean processing plant is relatively mild. Representatives of David City have visited AGP’s Hastings facility and can attest to the odor and general site conditions,” said Matt Caswell, vice president of corporate/member relations and government affairs at AGP.

“Drainage from the facility, including stormwater, will be regulated during construction and once operations commence by both state and federal agencies. A Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) is required as part of the permitting process. The SWPPP will detail the specifics of site drainage in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. AGP is committed to complying with all applicable laws to protect the environment and local communities.”

In other business, council members gave final approval to a number of ordinances that annex over 800 acres of land into city limits, for development.

The council also OK’d ordinances that create water extension, sanitary sewer and street improvement districts, as well as the issuance and sale of general obligation bond anticipation notes – NOT to exceed $2.1 million – to provide interim financing for improvements in the newly-formed districts.

The David City Council also:

Approved advertising for the position of a new code enforcement officer. Zavodny said it was an option that’s being considered as part of negotiations with the city’s law enforcement contract with the county. The City of David City and Butler County Board of Supervisors will hold a special joint meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the David City office, where they will be talking about the contract.

OK’d a resolution updating the pay for the mayor and city council members. Zavodny said with him leaving, he wanted to update the pay to reflect the amount of time given to the positions and inflation. The mayor pay is now $350 per regular meeting ($50 per meeting increase) and $175 per special meeting ($25 increase). Council pay is now $275 per regular meeting ($50 increase) and $137.50 per special meeting ($25 increase).

Approved a letter of agreement with Marvin Planning Consultants for updating the city map, which includes a hard copy and PDF version for the city’s website.

During an organizational meeting, oaths of office were given to Miller and city council members Tom Kobus, Kevin Woita and Keith Marvin. Appreciation accolades were given to Zavodny and council member John Vandenberg, who did not seek re-election.

A vacancy exists for a first ward council member. The city will seek applications for the vacancy.