Monarch seniors get their shining moment

"It means a lot to not only me, but all the seniors to know that we were not forgotten amidst the chaos the pandemic has caused," she said. "Finally graduating feels very surreal, and although this day wasn't as planned, I think we did the best we could with the circumstances we were given.

"I am very proud of what we have achieved and the years I have spent at Aquinas will always be special to me."

Kobza will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she plans to major in pre-physical therapy.

Once Aquinas found out the direct health measures were going to be relaxed after May 31, officials wanted to do something to honor its students as soon as possible

Two students in the class left for military service on June 2, and to include everyone, June 1 was the only date possible.

"It’s taken a lot of work from a lot of different people to get to this day," Timmerman said. "We’re grateful we’re able to do it now and not have to wait until early August to do graduation."

Senior Colin Hain said that finishing high school didn't feel real until the ceremony. To Hain, it was an opportunity to see his class one more time.