Monarch seniors get their shining moment

This year's 34 Aquinas seniors spent most of the spring semester wondering if they would take part in the time-honored tradition of a graduation ceremony.
But, when Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that restrictions would be relaxed starting June 1, it allowed for the Class of 2020 to do so. Aquinas wasted no time, organizing a ceremony on Monday evening.
Still, the graduation ceremony was anything but typical. Students and families were seated as families with distance in between each group.
In place of the typically long line of graduates, the senior Monarchs got on stage one at a time before sitting back with their families.
Despite the unorthodox atmosphere, there seemed to be a sense of normality after a semester that was anything but.
"We’re grateful to be able to do a ceremony like normal," said Aquinas Chief Administrative Officer The Rev. Sean Timmerman. "These students have been through a lot this spring, so to give them some level of normalcy is good for them and good for our school community, too."
For the seniors, this moment was a cap to their four years of hard work.
Senior Macy Kobza said all the seniors appreciated Aquinas putting the event together given everything going on.
"It means a lot to not only me, but all the seniors to know that we were not forgotten amidst the chaos the pandemic has caused," she said. "Finally graduating feels very surreal, and although this day wasn't as planned, I think we did the best we could with the circumstances we were given.
"I am very proud of what we have achieved and the years I have spent at Aquinas will always be special to me."
Kobza will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she plans to major in pre-physical therapy.
Once Aquinas found out the direct health measures were going to be relaxed after May 31, officials wanted to do something to honor its students as soon as possible
Two students in the class left for military service on June 2, and to include everyone, June 1 was the only date possible.
"It’s taken a lot of work from a lot of different people to get to this day," Timmerman said. "We’re grateful we’re able to do it now and not have to wait until early August to do graduation."
Senior Colin Hain said that finishing high school didn't feel real until the ceremony. To Hain, it was an opportunity to see his class one more time.
"It means a lot to have this day to officially conclude our high school career," he said. "Graduation didn't really feel like reality until this day. It makes it feel like it is final. We actually graduated and had a ceremony.
"It was also really nice to see my classmates one more time before we all part ways. I previously said officially and that is the clear word. We weren't just handed our diploma and told to leave. We got to have a ceremony and everything despite the complications.”
Timmerman said he learned a lot about the Class of 2020 from its perseverance during the spring semester.
Despite losing out on many traditional high school experiences, they remained upbeat.
"I think I will remember, that while they were short-changed a lot of different activities and memories, losing out on the whole fourth quarter, they were very positive," Timmerman said. "They didn’t complain a lot about what was happening. They just persevered with what we had to do to get through it.
"They were really hard workers. I think that’s what I’ll remember most. They weren’t complainers, but they tried to put the best spin on that they could and I was very proud and grateful for their good attitudes."
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net
