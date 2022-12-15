Moore leaves Upper Big Blue NRD board after 48 years

Rural Ulysses man Larry K. Moore is leaving the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) board after 48 years, but you could say his involvement predates the creation of NRDs.

Nebraska is unique in that it has 23 NRDs, each one governed by a locally-elected board of directors with its own priorities and programs to best serve local needs.

“A man that I was working for was one of the original people working with the Legislature to develop the legislation to form the NRDs, and he didn't like to drive at night,” Moore said. “Once in a while, he'd say, 'how about being my chauffeur?' and we'd go to a meeting someplace. So I would just be the chauffeur -- sit in the back of the room and kind of listen in.”

Over time, Moore added, his interest grew. It took several years for the NRDs to get fully formed and the very first election for NRD representatives was held in 1974.

Moore filed for the Upper Big Blue NRD board that year and has been re-elected to his position 12 times. He’s also served under seven governors and has served alongside the grandchildren of the board’s original members.

Moore attended his last meeting as an NRD board member on Dec. 13. Earlier this year, he was recognized by the Nebraska Association of Natural Resources with the director of the year award.

“I first got on, a guy asked me, why in the world would you want to get on that? That's going to be a controversial thing with water quality and quantity,” Moore said. “And I said, you know, sometime down the road … if things don't go, my grandkids are going say, 'Grandpa, why didn't you try to do something?' And I want to be able to say, 'I did my best.' That's been my philosophy, I still feel that way today.”

The NRD boards met for the first time in 1975. At Upper Big Blue, the first issue board members looked at was water quantity and water quality. According to Moore, they had more data available on water quantity so that’s where they started. Several years were spent researching and working on possible solutions.

“By ‘78 we had laid out a framework for our quantity management which we’ve continually upgraded,” Moore said. “I feel we have a good plan in place that can be adjusted.”

When the NRD started, Moore added, the district was growing roughly 300,000 out of its basin and watered 400,000 acres.

“Now we're watering 1.2 million acres with almost the same amount of water. It was double the yield,” Moore said. “That's what ag has done. And the city folks have done a tremendous job of cutting their consumption too. Both parties have done a fine job.”

Although he said he’s had to make some tough decisions, he’s enjoyed his time. There were two fields he was interested in while attending college – production ag and conservation work. Having been a farmer all his life and leaving behind a 48-year stint with the NRD board, he said he’s been lucky in life.

“I've been able to do the two things that I really wanted to do,” he said.

Moore noted he’s learned a lot from his time serving on the NRD board.

“I've traveled from ocean to ocean, from North Dakota to Texas, to learn things and also to try to help other states organize NRDs,” Moore said, noting that no other states have NRDs yet as they take a lot of time, effort and coordination to get started.

“I can honestly say I served with every board member who has ever been on that board since '74. I can't think of but maybe one or two that I thought maybe didn't carry a full load. They all tried, and they all did outstanding work. There are people that I just can't believe the knowledge that they had.”

Moore, who has three children and nine grandchildren, is still serving on the Kansas-Nebraska Big Blue River Compact Administration. He’s in his 80s but noted he still feels well and will continue what he’s doing.

Moore lost re-election to the board in the November election to Kevin Peterson of rural Osceola. Although Moore noted his last meeting will be a sad day, he added that’s the way things go.

“The guy who’s going to be replacing me, I think it's going to be a really good board member,” Moore said. “I feel really good about that.”

Three other departing board members were recognized at the Dec. 13 Upper Big Blue NRD meeting – Linda Luebbe of Beaver Crossing and Ronda Rich and David Robotham, both of York.

“The important work of stewarding our soil and water resources only happens with the effective leadership and collaboration of our board of directors,” said David Eigenberg, general manager of the Upper Big Blue NRD. “We are grateful for each of these individuals who have provided many years of guidance on the board to serve the people of our district.”