For the past 42 years, Russ Moravec has served both local and nationwide communities as an auctioneer through Moravec Auction Company in David City. Recently, those years of diligence in the industry have proved beneficial.

On Saturday, April 29, the Nebraska Auctioneers Association inducted Russ Moravec into their Hall of Fame. Moravec, who turned to auctioning after a farming accident, revealed receiving the award was a great honor.

"I have attended conventions and watched as other auctioneers whom I looked up to were honored with this award, and I am privileged to have been classified as on their level," Moravec said.

Moravec graduated from Western School of Auctioneering in Billings, Montana, in 1980, and after, returned to work with local auctioneers Dick and Marv Grubaugh. A “dedication to customer satisfaction” is what Moravec believes is key to his endurance in the business.

“We have seen both the highs and the lows in this business, but seller and buyer satisfaction is what I strive for at every auction," Moravec said. "As long as I can do that, I stay in business, and altogether, that is what makes the field so rewarding."

A career that essentially began as an accident has now become a notable family business. Moravec runs the Moravec Auction Company with his wife and sons.

"It is not easy being a first generation auctioneer, but I am fortunate to work with my family. We have worked hard for years to establish the connections and trust we have now with our customers," Moravec said.

This hard work has not gone unnoticed, especially from Moravec’s longtime friend and partner Rick Grubaugh, who recalled once Moravec set his sights on auctioning there would be “nothing to get in his way of success.”

Grubaugh, who has worked in his family’s business since youth, presented the Hall of Fame award to Moravec.

“It meant a lot to me to present this award because Russ presented the same award to my father [Marv Grubaugh]. My family has enjoyed and appreciated working with him over the years," Grubaugh said.

Grubaugh has witnessed the growth of his "self-made" peer throughout the years, and he notes how Moravec's “command of the podium” makes him stand out amongst other auctioneers.

“When Russ is onstage, he is in full control. He has a talent for auctioning, always managing to get the extra bids," Grubaugh said. "His auction call is impressive, and his persona is great with the people.”

This is not the first time Moravec has received career recognition. His history of accolades includes 1986 Nebraska Bid Calling Champion, 2015 Nebraska Auctioneer of the Year and 1991, 1992 and 1993 Runner-Up at the National Auctioneers Association International Auctioneers Contest. However, the Hall of Fame award does not signal the end for the auctioneer.

“Receiving this award was gratifying; however, there is still more I wanted to do and improve. You never get anywhere if you think you're already there, and I am going to continue working, staying in the business and enjoying it," Moravec concluded.