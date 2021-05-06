Mother's Day, three bills being sent to Ricketts

On Sunday, we celebrate a very special day - Mother’s Day. A day we celebrate all mothers and let them know just how special they are and how much they are loved. I would like to wish all mothers a very blessed and happy Mother’s Day, and I hope everyone will have the opportunity to be with family and celebrate mothers around Nebraska.

Registration is now open for the Unicameral Youth Legislature. The Youth Legislature is a four day simulation coordinated by the Clerk of the Legislature’s office in which students are given the opportunity to play the role of a state lawmaker. The Youth Legislature is open for all high school students and provides young Nebraskans who have an interest in government, politics, law, public policy, debate, and public speaking an in-depth learning experience with the Legislature’s process, rules, bills, and support from senators and legislative staff.

Student senators will sponsor bills, conduct committee hearings, debate legislation, and discover the unique process of the nation’s only unicameral legislature. For students wishing to apply, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov/uyl and submit your application before the May 28 deadline. If you have any questions about the program, you can also call (402) 471-2788.