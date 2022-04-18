 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple vehicle accident results in injuries

A five vehicle accident on April 12 resulted in multiple injuries.

According to an April 14 press release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, a multiple motor vehicle accident on April 12 was reported to the Butler County 911 Center at about 7 p.m.

Butler County deputies, assisted by deputies from Polk County, responded to the 3400 mile of Highway 81. There were two tractor/trailers, two motor vehicles and one pick-up truck involved in the accident.

Multiple injuries resulted from the incident, according to the press release. The accident was still under investigation as of the April 14 press release.

Responding to the scene were the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Rising City Volunteer Fire Department, Shelby Volunteer Fire Department and Columbus Fire & Rescue.

