Music in the Park being held this weekend

Butler County residents have something to look forward to this weekend – the 4/4 Jazz Quartet will be playing a free, live concert in the David City Park.
The Music in the Park event, organized by Friends of David City, will be held between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Sunday near The Schweser House in the city park.
Visitors should bring their own lawn chairs, but Friends of David City will have snacks and beverages for sale at the event.
Keith Byrkit, 4/4 Jazz keyboardist, said he volunteered the group to play after overhearing Friends of David City member Deb Dinkelman talking about the event at the bank.
The quartet got together about eight years ago, Byrkit said, and this won’t be the group’s first time playing in the community.
“We’ve played for some wedding receptions, wine tastings,” Byrkit said. “We’ve done a couple of other private events, too. We’ve played for the Relay for Life here in town. If somebody wants to pay us or asks us to come and play, we can usually make something work.”
Tom Penington is on percussion, Jan Zaur is on bass guitar and Stuart Gausman plays tenor sax. They started 4/4 Jazz after meeting at the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. They play a wide assortment of jazz, Byrkit noted.
“We do kind of a mix of things," Byrkit said. "We end up doing improv on most everything. We do some big band stuff, we do some Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk. It’s a variety of things."
Four Corners Health Department has reviewed and approved the plan for the event. Masks will be optional but are encouraged. Dinkelman said social distancing will be enforced by Friends of David City members.
If the event is successful, Friends of David City may plan for more Music in the Park events next summer.
In other happenings, Friends of David City was recently approved for nonprofit 501(c)(3) status. The group is growing and has almost 30 members.
The group is planning to hold one of the first fundraisers, a poker run, for the Jaycee Park renovation project sometime in September.
In a poker run, contestants race to visit seven checkpoints along a course. At each checkpoint, contestants draw a card from a deck. The goal is to have the best poker hand at the end of the race.
Dinkelman and Friends of David City member Jim Angell also attended a City Council of David City meeting on Aug. 12 to get approval to build a gaga ball court at the David City Park. Gaga ball is growing in popularity and is similar to dodgeball but the ball is hit back and forth instead of thrown.
“I’m (hopeful) that we’ll get it done this fall,” Dinkelman said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
