Music in the Park being held this weekend

Butler County residents have something to look forward to this weekend – the 4/4 Jazz Quartet will be playing a free, live concert in the David City Park.

The Music in the Park event, organized by Friends of David City, will be held between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Sunday near The Schweser House in the city park.

Visitors should bring their own lawn chairs, but Friends of David City will have snacks and beverages for sale at the event.

Keith Byrkit, 4/4 Jazz keyboardist, said he volunteered the group to play after overhearing Friends of David City member Deb Dinkelman talking about the event at the bank.

The quartet got together about eight years ago, Byrkit said, and this won’t be the group’s first time playing in the community.

“We’ve played for some wedding receptions, wine tastings,” Byrkit said. “We’ve done a couple of other private events, too. We’ve played for the Relay for Life here in town. If somebody wants to pay us or asks us to come and play, we can usually make something work.”

Tom Penington is on percussion, Jan Zaur is on bass guitar and Stuart Gausman plays tenor sax. They started 4/4 Jazz after meeting at the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. They play a wide assortment of jazz, Byrkit noted.