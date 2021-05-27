Music in the Park series receives grant, continuing this summer

Friends of David City's Music in the Park events will make a comeback this summer.
The group started hosting live music performances at the David City Park, located near the intersection of Kansas and Eighth streets in David City, last year to help raise money for its ongoing Jaycee/Purple Park renovation project.
But, Friends of David City President Deb Dinkelman said the events proved popular enough to have taken on a life of their own. The Butler County Area Foundation Fund awarded a $1,000 grant to the Friends of David City to encourage the atmosphere of community the Music in the Park series creates.
Dinkelman said Friends of David City will be using the grant to pay performers and promote the events.
Friends of David City will still be accepting free will donations for the Purple Park project, but the events will be free with water and some snacks to be provided. But Dinkelman said attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.
Unlike last year's events, Dinkelman said there will be no mask or social distancing policy in place at Music in the Park.
"People can practice social distancing if they choose, but with Music in the Park you've got a pretty wide area," Dinkelman said. "People can use their own judgment for where they want to sit."
Friends of David City scheduled five events between May and September, each one happening from 4-6 p.m. at the David City Park on the fourth Sunday of the month.
Johnny Rod performed at the first series on May 23. Johnny Rod is an original artist but also sings and plays acoustic country, classic rock and modern music.
At the last scheduled Music in the Park event on Sept. 26, David City's own Jason Curtis will perform.
Some people in David City may know Jason Curtis better as Jason Parridgen, director of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce. The September Music in the Park event will be one of the first times Parridgen will have performed in David City, but he has been an associated act for several well-known artists, including Keith Urban.
"I do country/rock, that's my thing," Parridgen said. "I have my own material that I've written and produced, so I'm an original artist."
The Ukuladies of Seward County, Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Joe Cockson are slated to perform in the summer months between now and then.
The Ukuladies -- who advertise themselves as more fun than talented -- will perform on June 27.
Made up of community members, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra is scheduled for a July 25 concert. Dinkelman said the tentative plan is for that performance to be a bigger event.
After the jazz orchestra, Joe Cockson is expected to share some 1960s and 1970s tunes at the park on Aug. 22.
Dinkelman said people can watch the Friends of David City Facebook page for any changes or updates to the events.
"I've heard Ukuladies and I've heard Joe Cockson perform before and they're very good. Joe has his own following and brings in a lot of people," Dinkelman said. "I'm excited for all of them, to be honest. I think they're all excellent talent."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.