Music in the Park series receives grant, continuing this summer

Friends of David City scheduled five events between May and September, each one happening from 4-6 p.m. at the David City Park on the fourth Sunday of the month.

Johnny Rod performed at the first series on May 23. Johnny Rod is an original artist but also sings and plays acoustic country, classic rock and modern music.

At the last scheduled Music in the Park event on Sept. 26, David City's own Jason Curtis will perform.

Some people in David City may know Jason Curtis better as Jason Parridgen, director of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce. The September Music in the Park event will be one of the first times Parridgen will have performed in David City, but he has been an associated act for several well-known artists, including Keith Urban.

"I do country/rock, that's my thing," Parridgen said. "I have my own material that I've written and produced, so I'm an original artist."

The Ukuladies of Seward County, Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Joe Cockson are slated to perform in the summer months between now and then.

The Ukuladies -- who advertise themselves as more fun than talented -- will perform on June 27.