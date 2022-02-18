Musical bingo on tap in David City

The Friends of David City local community group is sponsoring a musical bingo night on Feb. 19 at Par IV, 899 Park Drive in David City.

"The event will run from 7 to 8:30 (p.m.) and the fee is $15 per person," a Friends of David City press release about the event stated. "Prizes will be awarded throughout the evening."

Friends of David City has The Music Bingo People lined up to run the event. The Music Bingo People is a for-hire entertainment business based out of Lincoln, though owner and founder Elliott Piper said the company travels to do events.

"It is my full-time job. I do it at a bar or pub every night, private parties on the weekends and then during the day I do it at old folks homes," Piper said.

For those who have never played, musical bingo is relatively easy to learn.

"We play music from the 1950s all the way up to the 2010s and we play songs for about 30 or 40 seconds and we give hints and do trivia throughout the game. People just need to find the songs on their cards and mark them off. They (win) prizes if they get a bingo or four corners, X's and such."

The Friends of David City press release stated the game will include a number of genres -- country, rock and music from the 1960s, for example.

"I have talked to people who have attended this event in the past, and they have told me how much fun musical bingo is," Friends of David City Member Deb Dinkelman stated in the press release about the event. "I'm really excited to bring this event to David City."

Piper said Dinkelman is the person who reached out to him about coming to David City.

"A full menu will be available that evening for those wishing to dine before the event," the release stated.

Reservations are optional and may be made by calling Par IV at 402-367-4292.

The event will be a fundraiser for Friends of David City's ongoing project to renovate Jaycee Community Park, 1255 N. Ninth St. in David City. Near the end of 2021, the group reached its first fundraising goal of roughly $60,000 to purchase new playground equipment for the park.

"The equipment is scheduled for delivery on April 15 and installation will begin in the near future following that. 32 tons of mulch have already been delivered to the park," Dinkelman said in a Feb. 10 email to the Banner-Press. "Our fundraising campaign is still ongoing. We are looking toward phase two of the project which will be to erect a shelter. Donations can be sent to Friends of David City, P.O. Box 301 (in) David City, or dropped off at Union Bank."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.