Each year during the month of March we recognize National Nutrition Month. This year’s theme is Fuel for the Future.

Here are a few ideas to keep in mind:

Eat with the environment in mind. Consider growing your own food in your home or in a backyard garden. Buy foods that are in season and shop locally. If the food won’t spoil or you eat a lot of it, buy in larger amounts to avoid extra packaging.

See a registered dietitian nutritionist. They are experts and can give you good advice on what would work best for you. Everyone is different and we all have our own nutrition needs.

Stay nourished and save money. Do you plan your meals out ahead of time? What about your snacks? Being prepared and planning ahead of time can save you time, money, and keep you healthier. Make a list before going to the store and stick to it.

Eat a variety of foods from all food groups. This will help your body get all of the nutrients it needs. All of the food groups play a role in fueling our bodies. Follow the MyPlate guidelines for help. They can be found here: https://www.myplate.gov/

Make tasty foods at home. The way your food is prepared can make a huge difference. At home, you can control the ingredients and the amounts. Learn how to cook at home. It can save money and help you be healthier!

For more information on this topic, go to https://www.eatright.org/

To find out more about this topic, contact Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov. You can also follow us on Facebook at Four Corners Health Department or on Twitter @FC_HealthDept!