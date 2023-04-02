National Public Health Week is April 3-9. This year’s theme is “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health.” This theme highlights that culture shapes our health. This can look different for everyone. The community we are born into affects how we deal with health. Together we can build and grow into a healthier community.

The CDC Foundation defines public health as “The science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities.” Four Corners Health Department has a mission “To promote health, prevent disease and protect the environment, improving the health of the Four Corners Community.” Our vision is “A healthy, safe, and connected Four Corners Community- everyone, everywhere, every day.” We strive to share this message with our District. We encourage others to take part in wellness, especially through connecting with others in the community.

Every day, we face choices in our lives that can impact our health. Do I wear a seatbelt today, or skip it? Do I ignore my doctor’s advice, or take it? Am I letting myself take some time off, or am I pushing myself too hard? Some choices are more work, and some more fun. We need to notice those things that work well to support the health of our body and mind. Even if we are living with a chronic health condition, we can make good choices that can help our wellbeing. Public health is here to give people the information they need to make those choices.

While public health helps the individual learn about healthy choices, that is not all it is. Public health is also about reaching out to community through media and outreach programs. This can be bulletin boards, newspaper articles, health fairs, prevention programs, and more. The public in “public health” is you. While you may not realize it, public health is all around our community.

Make the most of the public health opportunities surrounding you! Health is important every day, not just when you don’t feel well. Take some time to go to a local health fair, go to a presentation, or even read a press release like this one.

Four Corners has many active projects, and we are always looking for community involvement! There are presentations that can be given and upcoming events you can take part in. To stay up to date on what we are doing and how you can be involved, check out the events page on our website found here: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/community-ed-training/upcoming-events-workshops/

For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573. You can also email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov. Follow us on social media! You can find us on Facebook at Four Corners Health Department. We’re also on Twitter and Instagram @FC_HealthDept!