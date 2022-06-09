Native Dan Jakub to be honored at ceremony

Daniel "Dan" Jakub, a native of Brainard who moved to Schuyler after serving in Vietnam, will be honored by his wife Sally in Washington D.C. during this year's Father's Day weekend.

The Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Fund (VVMF) has organized a memorial effort this year for family members of those who served in Vietnam and died due to COVID-19.

Dan passed away in 2021 due to COVID-19 and underlying conditions associated with hairy cell leukemia, which he contracted from Agent Orange in Vietnam.

Sally said Dan remembered the helicopters dropping the herbicide on the trees.

"It was such thick groundcover. They flew over and put that out to kill the foliage and they got fallout of it as well," Sally said.

Dan was active in the veteran community, working with the Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) until his passing.

Jamie Jakub, chapter adjutant for Columbus' DAV Chapter 20, said Dan did a lot for area veterans with their questions about health care and access to essential services, especially in Schuyler. (Jamie Jakub is not related to Dan and Sally Jakub.)

"Dan was very integral in what we did for several years. He started off as senior vice commander and really helped us expand into Schuyler," Jamie said. "Just very active in membership and recruiting."

Jamie said the DAV office recently hung up a brass plaque for Dan, who was something of a mainstay at the office. Dan achieved the rank of commander at the DAV after some convincing from staff.

"He was a go-getter, he would go to people in their homes and say 'let's talk,' he helped a lot of veterans in that regard," Jamie said.

Dan's Vietnam story began in 1969 when he first shipped out to Vietnam with training and intent to be a radio operator. Sally said he was assigned to other duties, which he did until he was able to return to Nebraska. She chalks this up as fortunate because radio operators were a popular target.

"I guess they had too many, so he got moved. Back then they wanted to take out the radio operators because they were communications," Sally said. "I guess he lucked out there."

Dan went on to serve during 1969 and 1970, returning to Nebraska in 1971 to a lukewarm reception, as was the case for many returning Vietnam soldiers. Sally said this honor is important because of that.

"They really didn’t get a lot of approval when they came back. This means a lot because they gave that time of their life up," Sally said.

Shortly after his return, Dan began working at Cargill Meat Solutions in Schuyler, where he remained for 47 years. In 2000, Dan and Sally were married, until his passing in 2021.

In 2016, Dan was able to go on an honor flight to Washington, D.C., something Sally said meant a lot to him.

Honor Flights are flights run by volunteers to allow veterans access to memorials of their respective wars. In Dan's case, he was taken to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

"We weren’t married when he was in Vietnam but what I knew he told me. They were not liked when they returned," Sally said. "So, he was so glad to go to D.C. and get to do that."

On the VVMF trip, Sally and the other participants will be treated to a dinner, followed by a ceremony at the memorial where the names of those lost in 2021 to COVID-19 will be read by their family members, then closed the third day with a ceremony for placing roses by the wall of names.

Sally said there are 513 people so far attending the ceremony. While she's there, she will be placing a rose by the name of one of Dan's friends from school, Clarence Novak, who passed away in 1970 in Vietnam.

Sally said honoring Novak was important to Dan, who had intended to do it himself at some point.

"That was his mission was to find his friend’s name on the wall. I want to leave a rose on the wall, from Dan's family," Sally said.

Dan's service in Vietnam was important to him, Sally added, and she hopes this will honor that service and the sacrifices he and others made.

"He was just very proud to have served his country," Sally said.

