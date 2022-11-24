NCDHH offers services in Butler County

For those who are deaf or hard of hearing in Butler County, programs are available to help ensure equal access.

Ashley Wulf, an advocacy specialist at the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH), visited David City on Nov. 16 to spread word on what the commission offers for Butler County residents.

NCDHH has five offices located throughout Nebraska. Advocacy specialists like Wulf have assigned counties, with Butler being one of her counties. Wulf said she started in her position two years ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was very limited as far as travel. Now everything's starting to open up again, so I'm trying to now get my foot out there and meet the people at my counties,” Wulf said.

According to Wulf, the NCDHH provides services to any individual who is deaf or hard of hearing – anyone with a hearing loss – to make sure they have equal access to everything in their daily lives. This can be in the form of sign language interpreters, amplification devices and caption services, she noted.

“The biggest program that we provide is advocacy services, working with stakeholders and consumers to make sure that they have that communication access, whether that's in their work, their home, their doctor's appointment, their dentist, wherever that might be; any of their activities of daily lives,” Wulf said.

Notably, there is the commission has the Nebraska Specialized Telecommunication Equipment Program (NSTEP).

“It can provide an amplified phone, a caption phone or a cell phone… The amplified phone, caption phone and also can include a signaler to let the person know when the phone is ringing,” Wulf said.

A hearing aid banks program, which follows federal income poverty guidelines, can assist in providing a hearing aid.

“When someone applies and if they get an acceptance letter, they're eligible to receive one free refurbished hearing aid. They could get a second one for the cost of approximately $200,” Wulf said.

The hearing aids are donated and sent to be refurbished and cleaned before being distributed.

“We have an educational advocate who works with deaf and hard of hearing children or their families within school systems, whether that's with an IEP or a 504 program to make sure that they have equal access in their school setting,” Wulf said, noting there is also a behavioral health coordinator who works with patients, clients and people in the mental health field to make sure they have equal access.

“People who suffer with mental health, if they're deaf and hard of hearing those mental health issues can be exacerbated without communication access.”

Additionally, two limited programs are available through American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“The legal communication access fund is for anywhere in Nebraska and it can provide any kind of communication access whether that's an interpreter, video remote interpreter, a real-time captioning,” Wulf said.

The second is the rural communication access fund, which provides an on-site interpreter for any rural area that’s outside of the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas. That can be for a doctor’s office visit, public event, school program, etc.

“Both are reimbursed programs,” Wulf said. “People more likely will pay for the services, fill out the forms and then they'll be reimbursed.”

An equipment loan program allows deaf and hard of hearing communities to test out an amplified phone, caption phone, personal amplifier, pocket talker, signaling device, and a TTY for about 3 months. A media loan program allows anyone to borrow equipment, DVDs and books on deaf and hard of hearing, interpreting, hearing loss and more. Free trainings and presentations are offered as well.

For more information on available programs, visit ncdhh.nebraska.gov. NCDHH can be reached at 402-471-3593, (VP) 402-506-7956 or (toll-free) 800-545-6244.

Wulf also shared information about what NCDHH offers during a luncheon held at the Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St. in David City.

“We had about 30-some people here,” Library Director Kay Schmid said. “It was good. … then Kristin Scheele (audiologist at Butler County Health Care Center Audiology Services) followed up with what she has available and the changes that have been made in the audiology clinic since the last time she spoke here, and so it was a good combination of speakers.”

