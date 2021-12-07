NCF releases results of study

The Nebraska Community Foundation's recently-released 2021 Nebraska Transfer of Wealth study suggests that now is the time to act if people from Butler County want to make a contribution to the Butler County Area Foundation Fund that will continue looking after Butler County long after they are gone.

The 2021 study indicates that Butler County is already in the midst of its peak transfer years, defined in an NCF Transfer of Wealth Study FAQ document as a "prediction of when the largest number of people will be passing away and leaving their assets to their heirs."

Butler County's peak transfer years are ongoing, and are projected to continue until 2045.

"We're undergoing the largest transfer of wealth in the country, no surprise, because of the baby boomer generation," NCF Chief Operating Officer K.C. Belitz said at a Nov. 1 Butler County Area Foundation Fund (BCAFF) meeting in David City.

The 2021 study projects that approximately $815 million will transfer from generation to generation in Butler County over the next decade. The study came up with that projection after considering various factors, including census data, agricultural land values and household net worth.

The anticipation is that most of the wealth will go to heirs, who may or may not live in Butler County. Announced when the study was released, the NCF's Five to Thrive campaign encourages people to set aside 5% of their estate for a local charitable organization, such as the Butler County Area Foundation Fund, which is an NCF affiliated fund. By doing that, they can keep some of their wealth in the Butler County communities where it was made and accumulated.

According to the 2021 study, the Butler County fund is already worth roughly $3.3 million, with another $215,000 in confirmed planned gifts waiting to be endowed. If the Five to Thrive 5% goal is realized, the BCAFF endowment would increase by another $41 million over the next 10 years.

"We have several gifts out there. We just had one from a former David City resident who lives in Lincoln who remembered us in his estate plan," BCAFF President Kent Clymer said. "That's a really neat thing."

After someone passes away, that 5% goes into the endowment fund, which is managed by a private investment firm to prolong the useful life of each dollar.

The BCAFF may annually grant up to 4.5% of the endowment's average value over the last 12 quarters, or three years. For example, if that average comes out to $5 million, no more than 4.5% -- or $225,000 -- is available to be granted per fiscal year.

Because the principal of the gift is never touched, the payout continues to be available, and growing, forever.

"(The Butler County fund) has done a really great job over the years," Clymer said "...A lot of people want to take care of their family first, which we wholeheartedly encourage. But that 5%...just allows so many good things to happen down the road."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

