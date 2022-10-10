NDOL accepting ARPA grant applications

Grant applications for premium pay and workforce development programs will be available on the Department of Labor’s website beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The Nebraska State Legislature appropriated $10 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the grants. Premium pay applies to teachers, child care providers, and nurses in qualified settings, with the goal of improving recruitment and retention. Workforce development funding is available for activities that bring eligible individuals back into the workforce or facilitate their career advancement through job training, reskilling, and upskilling. Applications for all three grants will be accepted online at dol.nebraska.gov.

Program 1: Teacher Recruitment and Retention Grants-Premium Pay

Four million dollars in NDOL ARPA funds are allocated for grants to educational employers and childcare facilities to support the recruitment and retention of educators in math, science, and career and technical education, as well as child care and early childhood education providers. Premium pay will range from $1,250 to $2,500 depending on length of employment. Application Deadline: Oct. 2, 2023

Program 2: Nursing Recruitment and Retention Grants-Premium Pay

Four million dollars in NDOL ARPA funds are allocated for grants to health care employers to support the recruitment and retention of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing assistants who work in eligible practice settings. These settings include hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, residential treatment centers, primary care offices, and urgent care clinics. Premium pay will range from $1,000 to $2,500. Application Deadline: Oct. 2, 2023

Program 3: Workforce Development Grants

Two million dollars in NDOL ARPA funds are allocated for grants to businesses, non-profits, educational institutions, and other entities to provide eligible employment-related services to unemployed workers, underemployed workers, and other populations who suffered economic harm due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible employment-related services include but are not limited to job training, vocational or job skill-focused education, career services and job coaching, job fairs, employer recruitment, hiring incentives, apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeship programs, combined education and on-the-job training programs, assistance with starting a small business, and incentives for newly employed workers. Application Deadline: June 30, 2023

