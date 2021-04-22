Nebraska Legislature two-thirds over

It has been another very busy week at the Capitol, the Legislature passed the 60-day mark in this year’s 90-day session. We have started working later into the evening some nights debating bills. All the budget bills have advanced past the second round of debate and been placed on Final Reading.
Two of my bills, LB507 and LB338 were advanced to Final Reading. LB507, one of the Natural Resources Committee priority bills. The bill addresses the environmental concerns at the ethanol plant located near Mead. It prohibits the use of treated seed in the production of ethanol, if the resulting byproduct is deemed unsafe for animal consumption or land application.
LB338, my personal priority bill, allows the Public Service Commission to redirect Nebraska Universal Service Funds from one eligible telecommunications company (ETC) who is not fulfilling their service duties to another ETC using a rural based plan. This plan could be developed by local businesses, schools, hospitals, ag producers, and residents who are outside of city or village limits, and will designate who the community thinks will best serve their broadband needs. It also requires recipients of NUSF funds to provide speed tests as a condition to receive ongoing NUSF support. These two sections of this bill are very important as we continue to build out high speed internet statewide.
LB92, introduced by Senator Clements, passed on Final Reading. This bill streamlines the process for home-school graduates applying for colleges in Nebraska. Currently, home-school graduates are not automatically assumed to be residents of Nebraska for in-state tuition rate purposes, and must apply separately for in-state tuition. This has led to delays and confusion for some home-school graduates. LB92 addresses this by treating home-school graduates the same as any other high school graduate in the college admission process.
LB88 was debated for four hours on the Select File, and after a few proposed amendments, ultimately failed to advance. This bill would have allowed high school and college students to determine the news, opinions, and advertising content in school-sponsored media, such as school newspapers, and would have made these media “public forums.” This bill would have taken essential oversight away from the school administration and media advisers.
Last week, I had the opportunity to attend a virtual roundtable with the Nebraska Water Resources Association. Every year, a group of individuals interested in water policy enjoy an update from the chair of the Natural Resources Committee on the bills before the committee and an outlook on the rest of the session.
Nebraska is in phase 2B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which means vaccines are available for everyone aged 16 and up. I encourage everyone who wishes to receive the vaccine to register at vaccinate.ne.gov or with your local public health district. Your local pharmacy may also be scheduling appointments.
I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.