Nebraska looks to move forward despite virus concerns

On March 25th, Gov. Ricketts issued a Directive Health Measure for Saunders County due to the first case of community spread of COVID-19. The measure has an enforceable limit of 10 people for a gathering. Please follow Gov. Ricketts website for up to date information on COVID-19 which can be found here https://governor.nebraska.gov.
I encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing and limit going out in public as much as possible. By limiting your exposure by sending one family member to the store we reduce the risk of spreading the virus especially to the elderly and those susceptible to the virus. Ask a neighbor if they need anything from the store, maybe groceries, medication or possibly a ride to a doctor’s appointment. Furthermore, if you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor if necessary. At the same time, we must do all we can to help support local businesses and restaurants who are facing financial hardships due to the pandemic.
The Legislature met last week and held an emergency three-day session to pass Gov. Ricketts’ Coronavirus Emergency Funding Package. Originally, the governor requested $58 million however, an additional $25 million was approved in event the situation deteriorates and more funding is needed. The $83 million is intended for the Nebraska healthcare industry. I am very proud of my fellow Senators who were able to come together and put political differences aside to approve this emergency funding which is in direct contrast to what is occurring in Washington D.C.
The emergency funds approved by the Legislature will be used across the state for a variety of needs. The majority of the funds or about $38 million will be used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), such as N-95 masks, for our healthcare workers. The University of Nebraska Medical Center is also purchasing a UV Light Box to test its effectiveness of disinfecting PPEs. Should it prove useful, more will be bought and distributed to hospitals to help reduce the need for new equipment. Additionally, funds will be used to increase testing in the state.
The governor recently announced that the Nebraska State Income Tax Filing Deadline has been pushed back to July 15, to coincide with the Federal Income Tax deadline. Those who are not affected by Coronavirus are still encouraged to file their income tax returns by April 15.
Finally, the Legislature is currently adjourned until Speaker Scheer calls us back into session sometime later this year to address some of the more pressing issues. The budget and property tax relief are at the forefront of people's minds. I will continue to work with my colleagues to make sure we deliver key priorities for the people this year when we reconvene at the appropriate time.
At this time, I am praying for everyone affected by this challenge. We are empathetically here to listen to your concerns and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov if you have questions or need assistance.
