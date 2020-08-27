Nebraskan farriers practice at Brainard farm for contest

Showen said shoeing a horse can take between 45 minutes and a couple of hours, depending on the complexity of the work. Some horses need therapeutic shoes, which are similar to orthopedic inserts or specially designed shoes a person would wear.

Therapeutic shoes take longer to create. Although farriers make them, veterinarians may assist in the design of therapeutic shoes.

Hamilton said only fully-grown horses get shoes. Before that point, shoes can restrict the growth of a horse’s hooves, deforming them much like the practice of foot-binding in humans.

Once they start wearing shoes, horses need to be reshod every four to six weeks, providing most farriers with regular customers. But, farriers don’t do much advertising – most of their business comes to them through word of mouth.

“Most of my clients are that way. They find out who I am,” Edmister said. “If you’re good, your customers will build you up.”

At a contest, Edmister said, there are three divisions of competition – novice, division two and open – and each of those is divided into several classes.

Showen said members of the first division are likely to start with a high-quality store-bought horseshoe and reshape it to meet the contest requirements.