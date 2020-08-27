Nebraskan farriers practice at Brainard farm for contest

At the end of a dirt road branching off from a gravel road, a couple of miles east of Brainard in Butler County, a group of Nebraskan farriers got down to business with steel, furnaces and anvils last Friday.
Farriers are people who make horseshoes and put them on horses. The members of this particular group are all part of the Midwestern Farriers Association (MFA), who gathered at Mark Edmister’s home to practice for an upcoming contest in Grand Island.
“It’s a way to better ourselves, make the best for ourselves and be the best that we can be,” Edmister said.
Dave Showen, Ian Bevington, Zack Hamilton and Bruce Fells gathered to learn from each other. Events like the one at Edmisters' are called hammer-ins, which are where many farriers teach and learn the tricks of the trade.
The farriers at Edmisters' on Friday agreed that it’s a trade-only pursued by the passionate.
“I’m a little half-crazy because I’m under a 1,200-pound animal,” Edmister said, chuckling. “It takes a special kind of passion.”
Shoeing can be dangerous, depending on the disposition of the animal.
“Some can be old and mean and some can be young and scared,” Showen said. “You have to be very careful, very patient.”
Showen said shoeing a horse can take between 45 minutes and a couple of hours, depending on the complexity of the work. Some horses need therapeutic shoes, which are similar to orthopedic inserts or specially designed shoes a person would wear.
Therapeutic shoes take longer to create. Although farriers make them, veterinarians may assist in the design of therapeutic shoes.
Hamilton said only fully-grown horses get shoes. Before that point, shoes can restrict the growth of a horse’s hooves, deforming them much like the practice of foot-binding in humans.
Once they start wearing shoes, horses need to be reshod every four to six weeks, providing most farriers with regular customers. But, farriers don’t do much advertising – most of their business comes to them through word of mouth.
“Most of my clients are that way. They find out who I am,” Edmister said. “If you’re good, your customers will build you up.”
At a contest, Edmister said, there are three divisions of competition – novice, division two and open – and each of those is divided into several classes.
Showen said members of the first division are likely to start with a high-quality store-bought horseshoe and reshape it to meet the contest requirements.
The shape of each shoe on a horse is unique because of the way their weight is distributed. There’s also a distinction between the shape of the front and back hooves.
More advanced farriers can make custom horseshoes entirely by hand.
Certified journeymen farriers are the best of their trade. Showen said the certification process, done through the American Farriers Association, is very rigorous. Bevington and Hamilton are certified journeymen farriers.
“Certified is OK, too. But if they say they’re a certified journeyman, that’s a quality guy,” Showen said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!