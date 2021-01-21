New 402 Floral owners looking forward to first holiday

Seven months after taking ownership of the florist business at 420 E St. in David City, things are looking good for Justin and Catherine Chmelka as they approach their first big holiday — Valentine's Day.
Now known as 402 Floral, the business once called Small Town Blooms by CK changed hands and names back in June, passing from previous owner Coren Pflum into Justin and Catherine's care.
Opening a business in the middle of a global pandemic is no one's first choice, but Justin said things have gone well so far for 402 Floral.
"Better than I expected," Justin said. "For the most part when we took over, (business) was steadily increasing each month. I think it just took a while for people to know that we took over and changed hours."
But the Chmelkas said they have the David City community to thank for 402 Floral's success so far. Without the community, Catherine said, they wouldn't be where they are.
As Valentine's Day approaches, bringing with it 402 Floral's first big floral holiday, Catherine said she encourages people to call early for their orders.
"We're really excited to serve the community for Valentine's. We'll be running deliveries on Valentine's Day, which is a Sunday this year," Catherine said. "We'll probably have deliveries in Brainard that we do, we take to Rising City, Linwood. We do county-wide."
The couple plans to have baked goods, candy bouquets and other gifts in addition to flowers for Valentine's Day. They said people should keep an eye on the 402 Floral Facebook page for special hours and promotions.
Since June, Justin and Catherine have introduced many services and products above and beyond the traditional floral business.
These days, 402 Floral is part florist, part boutique and part coffee bar.
Catherine said many of the items sold there are Nebraska based-products, including coffee beans, jelly, candles, pottery and more.
Catherine added they plan to add more services in the future, including tux rentals and screen-printing.
"We did these shirts," Justin said, gesturing to the 402 Floral t-shirts he and Catherine wore at a Jan. 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business.
The business can do décor rental for weddings and other events, but they haven't had the chance yet due to COVID-19.
However, Catherine said they hope to start doing flowers for weddings, too.
"We're just always trying to add and find little gifts people could pick up," Catherine said. "If they come in here and don't want home décor, plants or flowers, they can find something."