New 402 Floral owners looking forward to first holiday

Seven months after taking ownership of the florist business at 420 E St. in David City, things are looking good for Justin and Catherine Chmelka as they approach their first big holiday — Valentine's Day.

Now known as 402 Floral, the business once called Small Town Blooms by CK changed hands and names back in June, passing from previous owner Coren Pflum into Justin and Catherine's care.

Opening a business in the middle of a global pandemic is no one's first choice, but Justin said things have gone well so far for 402 Floral.

"Better than I expected," Justin said. "For the most part when we took over, (business) was steadily increasing each month. I think it just took a while for people to know that we took over and changed hours."

But the Chmelkas said they have the David City community to thank for 402 Floral's success so far. Without the community, Catherine said, they wouldn't be where they are.

As Valentine's Day approaches, bringing with it 402 Floral's first big floral holiday, Catherine said she encourages people to call early for their orders.