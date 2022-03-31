New 911 coordinator needed for Butler County

Butler County is now looking for a new 911 coordinator.

After an executive session held for personnel matters, the Butler County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Myndi Peterson, 911 coordinator, during its regular meeting March 21. Earlier in the meeting, the board also approved taking over control of the 911 operations.

Board Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore told The Banner-Press that he was unable to comment on Peterson’s resignation.

Whitmore said 911 was previously under the board’s control when he was elected to his position in 2019. After that, the 911 operations were moved to under the emergency manager of that time who passed away, he added, and since then it had been under the sheriff.

Whitmore indicated that 911 was “not going in the right direction” and the board hopes to change that. He added that this will work the same way as other county departments, such as the highway department, with the new 911 coordinator reporting directly to the board.

The job position is currently open, and a committee was formed to hire the new 911 coordinator. The committee consists of Whitmore, Supervisors Robert Coufal and Jan Sypal and Matt Gangwish and Mark Sloup.

In a similar vein, supervisors also heard an update on Zuercher. Two years ago, Butler County entered into an interlocal agreement to move to Zuercher Technologies, a case management system. This agreement included a number of other public safety agencies in Seward, Saline and York counties. But, there’s been compliance issues in the counties who have gone live who also have a jail. Butler County has yet to go live with the software.

The board previously discussed the possibility of outsourcing and training 911 dispatchers at the Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications Center. However, as noted at the last Butler County Board meeting, that would be too costly to do.

On March 21, 911 officials said that while another county is now compliant, still others are not and Zuercher cannot keep up with the state’s updates. Other counties are having to make these updates themselves.

County Attorney Julie Reiter noted that Zuercher is going to have to become compliant and suggested that Butler County go live with the software.

“The quickest and easiest way to resolve this is to continue to stay on Zuercher to get them to keep moving forward,” Reiter said. “You really need to just be the greasy wheel. You need to constantly be on and there's these lags, times where really nothing is getting done.”

Butler County Detention Administrator Angie Siebken said she is working on getting jail employees scheduled for training so the county can go live.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors also:

• Heard a request from Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) for a committee to be formed before the company approaches the board. AGP recently announced plans to build a large soybean processing plant near David City. Whitmore said he was unsure what AGP will bring before the board. The committee was formed of Supervisors Scot Bauer, Tony Krafka and Robert Coufal.

• Approved a utility permit for Luckas Fricke in Ulysses Township. The permit would be for power for a pivot; the utility would be under County Road 26 between roads H and I.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.