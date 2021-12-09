New audiology clinic opens

The Butler County Health Care Center's Audiology Clinic has been in the works for more than a year, and it's finally open to the public.

According to a Nov. 1 post on the BCHCC's Facebook page, an open house event scheduled for Nov. 7 was pushed back to the spring. Although the open house was delayed, the clinic itself opened on Nov. 8.

It's been a long time coming, too. The clinic's audiologist, Kristin Scheele, approached the BCHCC more than two-and-a-half years ago about the possibility of starting a clinic. Last year, the BCHCC settled on a location for a new building that, in addition to the clinic, would house some extra offices.

Ground was broken on the clinic project after the BCHCC obtained permission to build the clinic on what were previously soccer fields located east of Witter Family Medicine, 358 S. 10th St. in David City.

The clinic is located at 320 S. 10th St. in David City, right across from the Butler County Health Care Center, 372 S. Ninth St. The clinic is scheduling appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. People can contact the clinic by calling 402-367-1340.

Some of the next-nearest audiology and hearing centers are located in Columbus and Fremont.

"People are really excited. We have already been very steady with appointments and there is a lot of excitement from the people that have come in. Some patients stated they have waited for this to come to the community," Scheele said.

It's been a period of adjustment for Scheele, who was hired by the BCHCC in 2020 to start the process of planning for and opening the audiology clinic.

"I was finally able to get into the new building and start seeing patients as of November," Scheele said. "...Before the building opened I was not seeing patients. I was working with the hospital on things needed to get the building and clinic ready. Getting a new service started is a pretty full-time job."

Some of the services offered at the clinic include hearing exams and auditory processing assessments, hearing aid fitting and programming/repairs, cochlear implant evaluation and follow-up, equipment and advice for preventing hearing loss and help with tinnitus.

Hearing loss affects people of all ages and backgrounds, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that working in certain industries and occupations can increase the risk. In particular, agriculture, construction and manufacturing jobs -- which are common in and around Butler County -- come with a higher risk of occupational hearing loss.

Kristin, her husband and their four children currently live in David City, but Scheele originally hails from Brainard and graduated from East Butler High School.

"She received her bachelor’s degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 2005," a BCHCC community newsletter said. "In 2011, she was granted her Doctorate in Audiology from the University of Iowa. Kristin has practiced in a variety of settings throughout her doctorate program and professional experiences. She has a particular interest in aural rehabilitation, cochlear implants, and hearing aid fittings."

Scheele said she has wanted to bring audiology services to Butler County since her graduate school days.

"My husband and I moved around a bit but eventually settled back in Butler county because we enjoyed the smaller community feel, the schools and it's where we wanted to raise our children. After living here a few years again, I worked with the hospital to bring audiology services to our area," Scheele said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

