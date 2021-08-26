New city office renovations move forward

The Council approved the E Street building purchase in mid-April to the tune of $300,000, with the expectation that some renovation work would be necessary before the move could take place.

The city is holding an auction for the drive-through at the E Street building -- appraised at approximately $119,000 -- near the end of the month. The council has also discussed selling the current city office building. At a mid-March meeting, Zavodny said the building was valued at roughly $125,000.

At the same April meeting where the council approved the purchase offer, it brought Granger Architecture on board to design the building remodel for an estimated price of $3,500.

Three months later, the Council approved architectural plans for the new city office and accepted a quote from Cornhusker State Industries to build a custom council table with a podium as well as a service counter for the new building for a combined $8,200.