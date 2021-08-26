New city office renovations move forward

David City is moving forward with renovations to the future downtown home of city offices at 490 E St.
The City Council of David City's Aug. 11 meeting -- the first held in the current city office building, 557 N. Fourth St. in David City, for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- involved a discussion on HVAC and electrical projects to bring the E Street location up to snuff before the move there.
The Council accepted a bid from Bryant Lincoln to complete the work for approximately $375,000, shortly after approving a $160,403 quote from Altec for a new basket truck for the David City Electric Department and before signing off on a $798,000 contract with JEO Consulting to design improvements to the water treatment plant.
One of the main objectives of the E Street building renovation is to minimize the use of natural gas for heat, which the building currently utilizes.
"It's a pretty extensive project to convert all the gas-fired equipment to electric equipment," Bryant A/C and Heating Company President Ed Warholoski said at the meeting.
The Council began to discuss moving into the E Street building earlier this year following the closure of the U.S. Bank branch previously located there.
At several previous council meetings, Mayor Alan Zavodny remarked that being located on the downtown square would help "anchor" the city's presence.
And, multiple council members pointed out, moving to the E Street building would make it safer for customers to come and go. Right now, it can be dangerous to pull out of the current parking lot on Fourth Street, which turns into Nebraska Highway 15 heading north.
The current office was also becoming cramped, with almost double the number of employees it had in 1999 when it became the city office.
However, since the city went through with the building purchase four months ago, two of its part-time employees have resigned. Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer Mike Payne left in June and Special Project Coordinator Skip Trowbridge departed at the end of July.
The city is in the process of seeking a replacement for the position Payne left behind, but City Administrator Clayton Keller told The Banner-Press the city has not yet decided whether it will fill the special project coordinator job.
The Council approved the E Street building purchase in mid-April to the tune of $300,000, with the expectation that some renovation work would be necessary before the move could take place.
The city is holding an auction for the drive-through at the E Street building -- appraised at approximately $119,000 -- near the end of the month. The council has also discussed selling the current city office building. At a mid-March meeting, Zavodny said the building was valued at roughly $125,000.
At the same April meeting where the council approved the purchase offer, it brought Granger Architecture on board to design the building remodel for an estimated price of $3,500.
Three months later, the Council approved architectural plans for the new city office and accepted a quote from Cornhusker State Industries to build a custom council table with a podium as well as a service counter for the new building for a combined $8,200.
On July 28, the Council gave the go-ahead to buy 10 chairs for the council from Sam's Club for roughly $160 apiece. The new chairs will replace the existing ones used by council members and city staff at the meetings, some of which are broken.
Although the city has already committed to spending more than two-thirds of a million dollars on the new city office location, there are still months to go before city employees will be able to move into their new and improved E Street digs.
At the Aug. 11 meeting, First Ward Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller asked about a timeline on the equipment and materials needed for the HVAC and electric work. The representatives from Bryant and Mechanical Sales -- Bryant's equipment supplier -- present at the meeting indicated that it may take between four and eight weeks.
Meanwhile, they said it will probably take two or three months to complete the work once they start. Keller said Bryant should be finished up by the end of the year.
