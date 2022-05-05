New equipment arrives for Jaycee Park

People driving past Jaycee Park – also known as Purple Park – this week may notice a significant change in the form of new equipment.

The Friends of David City community group has been working towards improving the park for at least a few years and a big stepping stone was accomplished recently with the arrival of new equipment.

It includes a 10 spin, toddler teeter-totter, musical wheel, slides, various climbers and a bike rack. A new structure will be added to the existing equipment that will accommodate children younger than the age of 5.

The group received the equipment last week and had been waiting on the rainy weather to calm down before installation can begin, according to Friends of David City Board Chairwoman Deb Dinkelman.

“We've got a lot of groundwork to do,” Dinkelman said on May 2. “And then once that's done, the city crews and some other volunteers will go in and we'll get it up. It will probably be up within a day, day and a half.”

Friends of David City announced in October 2021 that its $60,000 fundraising goal had been raised, The Banner-Press reported on Oct. 27. Dinkelman told The Banner-Press that the group is trying to reach a goal of $66,000.

Jim Angell, a member of and past treasurer for Friends of David City, indicated the group wasn’t ready to share where it’s at with its fundraising goal as some plans were still being put in place. Some news will be announced in the next two to three weeks, he added.

“Part of the issue was we had a grant that wasn't approved on the mulch. Otherwise, we'd have been in pretty good shape by now because people are still donating. But we're working on some things, trying to make up some deficits,” Angell said.

With the equipment now obtained, the next step in the park project is constructing a new shelter where an old city well house is now located.

“It (the project) hasn't ended because once we do this, we're going move into stage two and we're raising funds to put a shelter up there next,” Dinkelman said. “We saw the need for that, we've had a couple of trees that were removed. …Fundraising will continue.”

According to Dinkelman, some summer fundraisers are currently being planned and any financial support extended to the Friends of David City would be greatly appreciated.

“We're very fortunate, too, that the city is working with us on this project as far as installation,” she added. “We couldn't have done it without them.”

Angell noted the benefit the Jaycee Park improvements will make to the David City community.

“First of all, it'll be a safer place. It'll have more appeal,” Angell said. “When we get to the stage two with the shelter, families want to go there on a weekend or something, have company, there'll be a place they can sit down and eat a picnic lunch and that kind of stuff, which is not there at the present time.”

More information about the Friends of David City's activities can be found on the group's Facebook page, facebook.com/FriendsofDavidCity

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

