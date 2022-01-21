New fire station gains momentum

Plans to build a new fire station in the Village of Surprise seem to be gaining momentum again after the COVID-19 pandemic put the project on pause.

The Rising City Rural Fire Protection District covers much of western Butler County, and offers emergency fire response services for Rising City and Surprise. A fire district is the entity that taxes and funds a rural fire department.

At least 17 months ago, the fire district purchased an empty piece of land previously owned by the Village of Surprise as part of a deal to build a bigger building for the fire engines currently kept in the Surprise Fire Hall, 360 Center St. in Surprise.

"We traded the lots for the building," Rising City Fire District Board Chairman Roger Topil said.

Topil said the fire district got the village's empty land, which is where the district plans to build a new fire hall. In exchange for getting the land free of charge, the fire district will give the fire hall to the village.

According to Butler County assessment records available online at butler.gworks.com, ownership of the fire hall was transferred to the fire district on Aug. 8, 2020.

The fire district's 2020-2021 budget documents, available online through the Nebraska Auditor's website, include minutes from a July 22, 2020, fire district meeting where the fire district board went ahead with a proposal to proceed with a new a fire station in Surprise.

Currently, though, the land is still empty and the fire hall is housing two firetrucks and is also the meeting place for the Surprise Village Board. The fire district also still owns the fire hall, which has not yet been transferred over to the village.

The fire hall was a topic of conversation at the most recent village board meeting, which took place on Jan. 9 in the back of the fire hall less than 10 feet from the fire engines. Board members were seated on folding chairs while surrounded by miscellaneous fire equipment.

"I'm curious about what's going on with the fire hall," Surprise Village Board Member Blaine Miller said at the Jan. 9 meeting. "...We don't have dimensions or (know) what it's going to be made out of."

The project might have been further along by now, Topil said, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in things.

"We couldn't really meet and get together for a year," Topil said. "Well then we finally got together but everything else had piled up. We needed a rescue unit, we had to buy bunker gear -- there were just other things. Now we're back on track to get back to building. We're starting to meet on that, finally."

When everything is said and done, Topil said, the village board will own the existing building and the fire engines will move to the new fire station in Surprise.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.