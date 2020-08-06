New lights on Friday nights

“There were still lights. The lights lost probably about 30% of their power across the field but there was still enough light to play,” Mimick said. “It slows down a game a few minutes to adjust to it, but we’ve never had to postpone ..."

The responsibility for maintaining and updating the football field and stadium has always been shared by the City of David City, David City High School and Aquinas, Mimick said. So it made sense for them to all chip in on the new lights.

“Basically the two schools paid for and built the press box, the concession stand and the restrooms. And then the crownwork of the field was done by some Aquinas people. The fence that went around the facility, the City put it in and the City paid for half and each school paid for a quarter of that,” Mimick said.

David City High uses tax dollars to cover its share of those costs, Mimick said, and Aquinas fundraises for its portion.

“We’ll have three fundraisers in the next five years that will pay for our part. We’ve got one going right now, we have a raffle which is going to pay for a chunk of it,” Mimick said.

Anyone interested in the raffle can contact Mimick or Aquinas to get involved.