New lights on Friday nights

In the last three years, it hasn’t been unheard of for a bank of lights to go dark during a football game at the stadium in David City – but that’s over now.
Ensley Electrical Services finished installing brand new stadium lights on Wednesday, City Administrator of David City Clayton Keller said.
The City purchased the new lights from Musco Sports Lighting LLC and contracted with Ensley to get them installed. Keller said the project cost $212,000. Aquinas Catholic School and David City Public Schools are each covering a quarter of that cost.
“Each school said they would pay 25% and we worked out payment agreements with each one. The school in David City has already paid us their portion and Aquinas is paying us over the course of a few years,” Keller said.
According to Keller, the City and schools have been working out the details on the project since at least January. Suffice to say, the new lights have been a long time coming. Aquinas Football Coach/Athletic Director Ron Mimick can't remember the last time the lights were updated.
“I’ve been here 30 years and I think they were the same lights,” Mimick said. “We haven’t replaced the entire light bank since I’ve been here, I’m pretty sure.”
Light failures over the last three years have never stopped a game, Mimick said, but they did significantly reduce visibility.
“There were still lights. The lights lost probably about 30% of their power across the field but there was still enough light to play,” Mimick said. “It slows down a game a few minutes to adjust to it, but we’ve never had to postpone ..."
The responsibility for maintaining and updating the football field and stadium has always been shared by the City of David City, David City High School and Aquinas, Mimick said. So it made sense for them to all chip in on the new lights.
“Basically the two schools paid for and built the press box, the concession stand and the restrooms. And then the crownwork of the field was done by some Aquinas people. The fence that went around the facility, the City put it in and the City paid for half and each school paid for a quarter of that,” Mimick said.
David City High uses tax dollars to cover its share of those costs, Mimick said, and Aquinas fundraises for its portion.
“We’ll have three fundraisers in the next five years that will pay for our part. We’ve got one going right now, we have a raffle which is going to pay for a chunk of it,” Mimick said.
Anyone interested in the raffle can contact Mimick or Aquinas to get involved.
“We have a John Deere mower along with 10 $500 winners,” Mimick said.
There are 300 raffle tickets in total, he added, and each one costs $100. Some of the money Aquinas makes will support other athletic program projects, but most will go toward paying off the new football stadium lights, he said.
“Somebody just told me yesterday they’re excited to find out what the lights look like,” Mimick said. “I think it’s going to be quite an upgrade.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
