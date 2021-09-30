New nonprofit set to come to David City

Until BOC receives its own nonprofit credentials, it is applying for grants with help from Friends of David City, a local nonprofit community group.

Friends of David City has worked on several projects in town but its major focus over the last couple of years has been the Purple Park renovation project.

Friends President Deb Dinkelman said the group is currently less than $5,000 shy of its $66,000 goal for the project. Equipment for the park was ordered in May, but the delivery was postponed. Dinkelman said volunteers will be needed for the installation of the equipment, which will hopefully happen in late October.

Donors who contribute at least $100 will have their name on a plaque in the park. Donations can be sent to Friends of David City, P.O. Box 301 in David City or dropped off at Union Bank & Trust, 507 D St. in David City.

BOC is also working to raise money. Bykerk said the group's fundraiser bake sale at a recent David City Farmers Market went well.

"We had a lot of really positive feedback from the community," Bykerk said.

They are also looking for another member to sit on the BOC board.