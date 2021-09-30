New nonprofit set to come to David City

A new nonprofit is coming to the area that hopes to fill the hole left by the closure of the Blue Valley Communication Action Partnership food pantry and thrift store in David City.
Janae McMahon and Stacey Bykerk are excited about Bridging Our Community (BOC), a prospective David City nonprofit that they are working to get off the ground.
They are still waiting on nonprofit credentials and funding but have a lot of big ideas, including opening a BOC food pantry as soon as possible. McMahon said they are still searching for a permanent location, but have secured temporary space for the food pantry at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 695 N. Ninth St. in David City.
They plan to stock the food bank with help from the Food Bank of Lincoln, with which McMahon has existing connections.
Opening a thrift or clothing store is also part of the long-term plan.
"I know some families … are already talking (to their kids) like, 'I don't know how I'm going to get you a coat,'" Bykerk said.
McMahon said they are already receiving donations and are keeping them in a storage unit for now.
Bykerk added that BOC is in the process of writing a $10,000 grant, which it hopes to receive from the Butler County Area Foundation Fund.
Until BOC receives its own nonprofit credentials, it is applying for grants with help from Friends of David City, a local nonprofit community group.
Friends of David City has worked on several projects in town but its major focus over the last couple of years has been the Purple Park renovation project.
Friends President Deb Dinkelman said the group is currently less than $5,000 shy of its $66,000 goal for the project. Equipment for the park was ordered in May, but the delivery was postponed. Dinkelman said volunteers will be needed for the installation of the equipment, which will hopefully happen in late October.
Donors who contribute at least $100 will have their name on a plaque in the park. Donations can be sent to Friends of David City, P.O. Box 301 in David City or dropped off at Union Bank & Trust, 507 D St. in David City.
BOC is also working to raise money. Bykerk said the group's fundraiser bake sale at a recent David City Farmers Market went well.
"We had a lot of really positive feedback from the community," Bykerk said.
They are also looking for another member to sit on the BOC board.
McMahon and Bykerk encouraged people to reach out to them for information and questions about the food pantry. McMahon can be contacted at 402-276-6822. Bykerk is reachable at 402-367-8894.
McMahon and Bykerk are new to running a nonprofit but they have a lot of volunteer experience to back them up.
Bykerk, who used to volunteer for Planned Parenthood and Goodwill, has spent time helping to caring for the elderly, done tutoring and has taught students how to take blood pressure.
McMahon has helped out with the Food Bank of Lincoln's mobile food pantries for more than a decade and has volunteered at different thrift stores off and on for the last 15 years or so.
Just before starting the nonprofit, McMahon was volunteering at Blue Valley. She said the location was closed due to mold problems.
A sign on the front door of the Blue Valley storefront, 416 E St. in David City, instructs anyone with questions about services to call 402-643-6425 to reach Blue Valley Community Action Partnership Family Development Coordinator Deb Aegerter at Blue Valley's Seward office.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.