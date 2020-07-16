New secondary principal starts at East Butler

Mark Cidlik started his job as the East Butler Public School secondary principal on Monday.
Cidlik applied for the position after it was left vacant by Michael Eldridge, who was promoted to his current position as superintendent of the East Butler School District earlier this year.
The job is something of a homecoming for Cidlik, who worked at East Butler as a K-6 special education teacher for almost a decade before he moved to Seward High School. He taught at Seward for approximately nine years, he said.
At Seward, Cidlik taught United States government and coached the boys basketball team. The secondary principal position at East Butler will be Cidlik’s first administrative position in his 22-year teaching career.
“He would oversee and supervise all secondary seven through 12 teaching staff, work with discipline for students seven through 12, work on development of curriculum, evaluation of teaching staff and support staff, anything that would come under the duties of the office of the principal,” Eldridge said.
East Butler has 135 students between seventh and twelfth grade. The entire district has approximately 290 kids, Eldridge said. The district mainly draws from Prague, Brainard and Dwight but also has students from smaller communities like Ulysses and Bruno.
Cidlik’s primary office will be in Brainard, where the East Butler Pre-K through 12 building is located. Cidlik is from Dwight and graduated high school there in 1989.
“I was ready for a career change at this time in terms of position. When there was an opening and I lived in the district, I applied. It worked out for me,” Cidlik said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
