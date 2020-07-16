New secondary principal starts at East Butler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mark Cidlik started his job as the East Butler Public School secondary principal on Monday.

Cidlik applied for the position after it was left vacant by Michael Eldridge, who was promoted to his current position as superintendent of the East Butler School District earlier this year.

The job is something of a homecoming for Cidlik, who worked at East Butler as a K-6 special education teacher for almost a decade before he moved to Seward High School. He taught at Seward for approximately nine years, he said.

At Seward, Cidlik taught United States government and coached the boys basketball team. The secondary principal position at East Butler will be Cidlik’s first administrative position in his 22-year teaching career.

“He would oversee and supervise all secondary seven through 12 teaching staff, work with discipline for students seven through 12, work on development of curriculum, evaluation of teaching staff and support staff, anything that would come under the duties of the office of the principal,” Eldridge said.