New utility poles for Buresh

Residents in and around David City may have recently seen Butler County Public Power workers replacing a number of utility poles north of David City.

Butler Public Power District General Manager Mark Kirby said the new poles being put in along Highway 15 are related to the new Buresh Catering and Meats location being constructed nearby.

"What we're doing is upgrading the line from a single-phase line to a three-phase line to serve the new Buresh building," Kirby said.

Kirby said Buresh decided that three-phase service will better meet the anticipated needs of the location.

That, of course, begs the question: When will the new Butler County Buresh Catering and Meats location be open?

"If I had a nickel for every time someone asked when we were going to open, I could maybe retire," Buresh Catering and Meats Co-owner Scott Buresh said, chuckling.

Months ago, Buresh had hoped to have the new location's doors open by Christmas. Now, he said they would love to have the new Butler County location open some time in the late spring or early summer.

"It's a work in progress. There were a few things last year that hindered it being done sooner. The weather was one thing -- that was the main thing at first, and then getting the contractors lined up because they were in between things because they couldn't get here on a timely matter with the weather, and then it was doing other things where it was drier," Buresh said. "...(There have been) a couple little setbacks with materials and stuff, but nothing really bad."

Even so, business has continued to be good in Butler County and even better than expected at the store's second location in Columbus, which opened in 2021.

"We're very pleased with how the sales are going over there, how the community's welcomed us. It kind of hit the ground running because we'd established the business (in Butler County) first. A lot of (Columbus customers) were coming to us there and were anticipating the (Columbus) store," Buresh said.

Buresh said they've been limited on the amount of time they have to get away do finish work for the new Butler County building, but that it's a good problem to have.

"We just keep plugging away," Buresh said. "We're happy that we still have two stores to do business out of while we're working on that store. ... We get new people who keep coming from further and further away."

Buresh said they've actually had to turn down some mid-week catering requests because they don't have the space or manpower to do the events justice. Hopefully that will change once the new, bigger facility is operational. In the meantime, Buresh said, they will continue doing what they can to offer quality products at a fair price.

"It's challenging because of what's been happening, and they're predicting beef prices will go up even higher this year, and then that's going to put more pressure on the pork industry and chicken," Buresh said. "But we're going to keep running the way we're running and we're going to try to buy in bulk as much as we can and keep our prices down for people."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

