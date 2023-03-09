The original “Old Glory” of Butler County has made it back to its home after being freshly preserved and readied for display in honor of David City’s 150th anniversary.

The flag, which is believed to be the first American flag flown over Butler County, was created in 1868 by the women of Savannah – the original county seat – for the first Fourth of July celebration. Savannah had been located 8 miles north of David City but died out after David City was founded to become the new county seat.

According to a June 14, 1984, Banner-Press article written by Butler County Historian Jim Reisdorff, the 6-foot by 9-foot flag consists of 36 stars and nine stripes. The materials to make the flag had been taken from the dresses of Savannah’s women.

Reports indicate it was designed by Hattie Brazee and sewn together by Amanda Garfield and her sisters. It’s believed that a Garfield relative donated the flag to the now-disbanded David City Chapter of the Daughters of Union Veterans in 1939.

However, the complete history of the flag is unknown.

“It's kind of our mystery flag insofar as knowing just how it survived all these years,” Reisdorff said.

Butler County Historical Society President Steve Barlean said the flag was given to them in 1972 and displayed in the hallway of the depot museum, 200 W. D St. in David City, for some time. For about a year it was hung in the main room of the museum but it began to get stretched out, Barlean added.

For the last five years, the flag was stored in a special tube until the historical society secured the funding to get it preserved and framed.

A newspaper article informed them of Mangelsen’s in Omaha, which had undergone a similar project for the Papillion Area Historical Society. Bank of the Valley made a sizeable donation that allowed them to pay for the flag to get framed, Barlean said.

“Right now it's sewn to acid-free backboard so it can't sag in there and then it's got all preservation type of acrylic cover and stuff so it should last forever now,” Barlean said.

The flag was taken to Mangelsen’s in November and brought back to David City last week.

It was important that the historical society worked with a business that had this kind of experience, added Gina Barlean, Steve’s wife who is also involved with the group.

“It's an important artifact for our county. I would say probably one of the very oldest and most important artifacts that we have for … Butler County,” she said. “It shows pride in our county and the kind of pride they had back then, those pioneers, they were building something here.”

The Barleans spoke with the Banner-Press on March 1, which was another significant date.

“With women's history month starting today, here we have the first flag in Butler County made by the women of the Butler County out of their dresses,” Steve Barlean said.

David City will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Aug. 6 and the historical society and Hruska Memorial Public Library have been holding a monthly “Towns of the County” series. Each month, the history of an incorporated town in Butler County is presented.

According to Gina Barlean, the flag will be officially unveiled at the March 13 “Towns of the County” program. Being held at the Butler County Event Center, 62 L St. in David City, at 6:30 p.m., this month’s program will focus on Ulysses and will be presented by Greg Fiala.

“Everybody who comes to ‘Towns of the County’ Ulysses program will be the first to get to see it,” she added.

Before the presentation on Ulysses, there will be a short explanation on the history of the flag, Bank of the Valley will be thanked for its donation and program attendees will be invited to look at the flag before leaving for the evening.

Steve Barlean noted the flag will be displayed at the depot museum throughout the summer, then they’ll decide whether to keep it at the depot museum or display it at another location.

“Its size is magnificent. Its story is magnificent. Its history is magnificent,” he said. “There's probably hardly anything in Butler County that's as old and as important as that historically.”