Next steps for workforce housing

The David City Community Redevelopment Authority was converted to the Community Development Agency at a Dec. 8 David City council meeting.

Under Nebraska law, a CDA functions the same way and has the same powers and authority as a CRA. In David City, the group had the same members as the CRA that it now has as the CDA, but City Administrator Clayton Keller said a CDA is technically more appropriate, since the David City group is comprised of the same people who make up the city council.

"The name helps differentiate who sits around the table," Keller said. "With the CRA, it's members of the community who are not the city council and mayor. With the CDA, it is the city council and the mayor. That's pretty much the only difference."

The David City CDA will assist with housing development, just like the CRA. Keller said creating a redevelopment plan is the next step in the city's development plan for a tract of land in the northern part of town, referred to as the "Northland subdivision" in a few documents at a Dec. 8 city council meeting.

The city's engineering firm, Olsson, will be responsible for the redevelopment plan, a rough draft of which will hopefully be completed in the next month. Separate from the redevelopment plan, Olsson will also be drafting a plat for the area.

"That will determine the lot size, and that will be a public hearing at the planning commission and also at the city council. So (Olsson) will do the platting," City Clerk Tami Comte said on Dec. 8.

Several community members have expressed concern over what the plat and lots will look like, among them Jan Sypal, who owns property adjacent to the field the city hopes to develop.

"I'm all for (it) if you sell lots -- 75 foot lots, 100 foot lots, 150 foot lots, one acre lots -- to contractors locally to build houses because I know there are a lot of people interested in this property behind us, but they're people who are interested in building on bigger lots," Sypal said at the Dec. 8 meeting.

Sypal's primary concern seemed to be whether or not members of the David City community will get input on the plats, the lot sizes and who buys and develops them. Community members will indeed have chances to do so.

"This will follow a very public process in which the council, as the (CDA), will have the ultimate say in what this looks like or who buys what lots -- all of that," City Attorney Joanna Uden said on Dec. 8.

As Uden and Comte indicated at the meeting, Nebraska law subjects platting to a strict, public process.

In David City, the planning commission must vote on the preliminary plat. Once the commission votes to approve the preliminary plat, the city council may vote whether to adopt it. Those votes will take place at separate meetings. Importantly, a public hearing must be held before each vote, though standard procedure is to vote immediately after the hearing.

Public hearings give community members a chance to speak to the commission or council and give input on the plat and if it should be approved.

As required by Nebraska law, advance notice of the public hearings will be published in the Banner-Press classifieds section 10 days before each hearing. Those notices will contain details on how to take a look at the preliminary plat before the hearings.

The process for the final plat will follow a similar process, which is explained in more detail in article three of David City's subdivision regulations. Selling the lots will involve the CDA and will follow a similar process.

The city plans to use tax increment financing (TIF) to pay for infrastructure in the development area.

"When I say infrastructure I'm referring to streets, water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and electricity," Keller said.

Once the infrastructure is in, Keller said the city hopes developers or individuals will build the homes.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

